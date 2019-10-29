All you need to know about the Montagnards you’ll hear from any U.S. Special Forces veteran who served with them in Vietnam: In a war in which the faces of friends and enemies were often hard to distinguish, no ally was more dependable and steadfast.
For 17 years, the Montagnards waged fierce guerilla battles in the dense jungles of the Vietnamese highlands against communist forces.
And today? Some of them are our neighbors.
In 1992, hundreds of Montagnard refugees were resettled in the U.S., mostly in Greensboro, where life hasn’t always been so easy (that’s another editorial).
So, it was encouraging to see a resolution introduced in the U.S. Senate by North Carolina Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis that both recognizes the Montagnards of North Carolina and condemns the human rights abuses suffered by the relatives they left behind in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The resolution merits the backing of the full Senate. The support expressed for a people who allied with the U.S. during a tragic war, the consequences of which are still felt today, is proper and noble.
The Montagnards — “mountaineers” or “mountain dwellers” in French — are indigenous Vietnamese who fought beside U.S. soldiers during the war and who have continued fighting for recognition and self-determination in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand. The resolution notes that “the lives of thousands of members of the United States Armed Forces were saved as a result of the heroic actions of the Montagnards, who fought bravely alongside United States Special Forces in the Vietnam War.”
Before and during the war, many Montagnards became Christians. After the fall of the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam to many) in 1975, authorities “subjected them to imprisonment and various forms of discrimination and oppression,” the resolution says. Many fled; the U.S. government resettled thousands in the U.S., but many remain in Vietnam.
About 12,000 Montagnards came to North Carolina, where, in addition to those in Greensboro, they made homes in Charlotte and the Triangle.
American Montagnards are often prevented from visiting family members in Vietnam. And when they do visit, they’ve been subjected to harsh treatment. In Vietnam, authorities ban Montagnards from acquiring ID cards, household registration and birth certificates in retaliation for refusing to renounce their Christian faith.
The resolution not only recognizes the Montagnards for their contributions to the U.S. war efforts, it calls on Vietnam to end its restrictions on the Montagnards and affirms their rights to freedom of religion, ethnic identity and culture.
We appreciate the attention Burr and Tillis have brought to these families and allies and hope the resolution aids them, at least by assuring them that, in the eyes of our government, they have a place here. They are safe.
We’ve not always been supportive of our allies, as the plight of the Kurds in Syria unfortunately attests at the moment. Perhaps Burr and Tillis could have a word with President Donald Trump on their behalf.
It’s a simple principle, and one by which the world will judge us: We should stand by those who have stood by us.
