The Trump administration’s war on environmental regulations has gotten a powerful ally: the coronavirus epidemic.
President Trump has never been a friend of the environment. He pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. He promotes increased use of fossil fuels rather than encouraging development of cleaner energy. His administration works diligently to throw out, reinterpret or not enforce many environmental regulations and to turn public lands over to those who want to exploit them.
He seems to be determined to drag the country back to the bad old days before Congress began passing laws in the 1960s and 1970s to clean up the air and water.
Environmental groups and others have been resisting — filing lawsuits, speaking out and raising awareness.
Now, though, the pandemic and all its distractions have made the campaign to dismantle environmental protections easier.
It’s not just that people aren’t paying as much attention while distracted by the pandemic. The Trump administration has also been using the pandemic to justify its assault on environmental regulations.
In late March, while Trump was saying the coronavirus wouldn’t amount to much here, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it would no longer impose penalties if companies didn’t monitor and report pollution during the pandemic.
In March, as our lives were beginning to be seriously disrupted by the pandemic, the White House refused to extend the deadline for comments on a major rewrite — in other words, weakening — of the National Environmental Policy rules that have dictated approval of federal projects for more than 40 years.
And, still in March, the EPA proposed a change that would let scientists working for the agency ignore reputable human health studies, to speed things up.
And in March, a weakening of one of the nation’s oldest and most successful environmental laws, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, was rushed forward by the Interior Department. In most cases, companies will no longer face penalties if their projects kill migratory birds.
On the last day of March, the EPA announced its rollback of tougher auto emission standards established under President Barack Obama.
Through April, May and now June, the campaign to dismantle environmental protections continues in full force.
Early this month, even as he was saying the economy was bouncing back and encouraging states to reopen, Trump declared an economic emergency and issued an executive order to waive environmental laws so new mines, highways, pipelines and other projects could get quick approval.
And this month, the administration published a rule ending a five-year ban on questionable hunting practices on national park lands in Alaska, including bear baiting and killing bear cubs and wolf cubs, hunting animals from snowmobiles and airplanes.
At least they didn’t blame the coronavirus for that change. But it’s ironic that while Trump tries to force state governors to do what he wants in regard to the pandemic, his Interior secretary is citing states’ rights when setting hunting rules for the federal lands that belong to us all.
We need to pay attention. It will take years to undo the damage being done now, and some will be irreversible.
