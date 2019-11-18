Invoking a Harry Potter villain, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who won the special election in the 9th district just last month, apparently has become the first member of Congress to divulge the purported name of the whistleblower whose complaint has led to impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.
“I refuse to cower before the authoritarian intimidation campaign. He’s not Voldemort,” Bishop tweeted on Nov. 11 in a fit of self-righteousness. “And he’s not a bona fide whistleblower. Even if he were, he wouldn’t be entitled to secrecy.”
Bishop was responding to a tweet that had referred to the whistleblower as “the deep state spy in the White House.”
This, even though the whistleblower’s complaint was considered valid and properly filed by the director of national intelligence, Michael Atkinson.
And even though that person and that person’s attorney already have been the targets of multiple death threats.
And even though this may have a chilling effect on anyone who would dare to come forward to expose what he or she considers wrongdoing in the federal government. (Sadly, for too many, that’s probably the point.)
Voldemart, for the Hogwarts-challenged, is often referred to in the books as “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.” Asked for comment about the tweet, Bishop suddenly became He-Who-Would-Not-Explain-Himself-Further.
“The tweet is self-explanatory,” he said. “That’s my comment.”
Bishop is not alone. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky mentioned the alleged name of the whistleblower on a radio show last week, despite supporting whistleblower protections in the past.
The president didn’t help matters last week when he attacked one of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry, former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, even as she was testifying.
“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump tweeted. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”
They are creating a climate of fear and intimidation.
Some Republicans seem to understand this and have urged protections for the whistleblower’s identity. They include Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, who last month wrote, “This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. Any further media reports on the whistleblower’s identity don’t serve the public interest.”
Perhaps he should have a chat with Bishop.
Politics is often dirty businesses. But some lines should not be crossed.
Whistleblowers who reveal illegal or questionable actions among government agencies that might do harm to the country — including the office of the president — deserve to be rewarded for their courage, not to suffer retaliation. If Republicans obliterate this standard, they may regret it later, when the circumstances are reversed.
For anyone who believes in the worth of obeying the law and preserving democracy, revealing the identity of the whistleblower is stepping far over the line of decency. It’s to our shame — and Bishop’s — that a North Carolina lawmaker should be a party to it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.