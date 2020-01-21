It would be easy to dismiss the Greensboro city manager’s attempt to launch a mentoring initiative as one antidote to the recent plague of local violence as an old-hat reaction to a familiar problem.
Been there. Done that.
Thirteen years ago, a community/youth summit targeted similar issues at the same setting (the Greensboro Coliseum Complex) and aimed to launch an ambitious mentoring program under the theme “Merchants of Hope.”
“The time is now for our community to end the debate, discussion and hand-wringing about the negative outcomes realized in the lives of too many of our youth, and to replace talking with action,” said current state Rep. Amos Quick, then a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, back in the fall of 2007.
Nearly five years ago, the News & Record, with help from co-sponsors PNC Bank and a local businessman, Don Brady, convened its own summit, titled “Dreams Deferred: The Untapped Potential of Young Black Males.” Panelists included syndicated newspaper columnists Leonard Pitts Jr. and Star Parker and former Elon Law School Dean George Johnson. And a packed house of nearly 1,000 turned out to listen. But here we are today, with many of the same problems.
But that doesn’t mean that we don’t keep trying.
The city manager, David Parrish, shared his ideas in a News & Record column on Jan. 14. He envisions 100 men mentoring 100 boys. Two days later, more than 75 showed up at a breakfast meeting, so the effort is off to a good start. The key, of course, will be what happens next.
Parrish wrote that he was moved to do something after 2019 ended with 44 homicides in the city, tying a record set in 2017.
Then the New Year began with a heart-rending triple-slaying in which two of the victims were ages 2 and 10. In that case, the alleged shooter was a 28-year-old woman, but in many of the others, male shooters and victims are involved. Many, but not all, are young African American males.
The reasons vary: Domestic disputes. Gangs. Robberies. And petty arguments that spiral out of control. Just this week an argument at a restaurant on West Wendover Avenue escalated into a shooting.
Then there is the scary preponderance of guns. Since May 2019, Greensboro police have collected more than 1,000 handguns and rifles used in violent crimes.
Parrish’s mentoring idea won’t address all of those factors. No one idea will. The violent wave that has gripped Greensboro and other North Carolina cities has no one cause. So it will require more than one solution, from schools, churches and other groups.
One effort, Cure Violence, a neighborhood-based initiative that treats violence like an epidemic disease, was approved by the City Council last fall and will focus on the Smith Homes area and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor. Cure Violence workers will attempt to “interrupt” violent disputes between residents before they can start.
New Police Chief Brian James, a Greensboro native, has placed the issue among his highest priorities and will attend a community forum on policing issues today at 6 p.m. at Peeler Recreation Center.
Kudos to the city manager for stepping up to do his part.
He could use a little help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.