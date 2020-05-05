Odds are, when we emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, some things we’ll leave behind.
And you can probably pencil in at the head of the list the venerable tradition of the handshake.
The use of a firm, warm grip to seal a deal or to greet or congratulate someone is probably going the way of public spitting.
Banished as unsanitary and socially unacceptable. And an ideal way to spread viruses.
It’s only one example of how the novel coronavirus will fundamentally change the way we work and play.
Among some federal recommendations for changes: school lunches in classrooms, closed breakrooms in workplaces, disposable menus and plates at restaurants. At least for a while.
If nothing else, COVID-19 is teaching us a wicked and unforgettable lesson in how germs and viruses spread … and that’s a good thing.
We won’t have until this is over to realize that.
Some other lessons we’re learning along the way:
The challenge of a faceless enemy: Terrorists we get. In the aftermath of 9/11 Americans were grimly determined in their resolve.
Viruses? Well, not so much.
Few of us complained after the Sept. 11 attacks about the inconveniences of new and unprecedented (and probably permanent) security measures.
But as of this writing, COVID-19 had killed nearly 70,000 Americans — far more than the 2,977 who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and even more than the total of Americans who died in Vietnam (58,318) or who have died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined (6,864).
Still, it has been hard for many of us to grasp the scope and the seriousness of the disease — or to accept difficult, but temporary, precautions.
But the more we understand the gravity of this crisis, the less this virus will spread. And fewer will get sick or die.
Now it’s clearer who’s essential: We already knew nurses and doctors and first responders were high on the list. But how about grocery store workers and bus drivers and sanitation workers? They may never be viewed the same. Nor should they be. And they deserve better pay.
Distance learning is more distant for some: When state and local colleges and K-12 schools made the quick pivot to online classes, midstream, we learned some unpleasant truths. Many students don’t have the same access to the technology, usually because of finances, sometimes because they live in parts of North Carolina where high-speed internet connections are hard to find. Those gaps need to close.
Surprise … our visual and performing arts communities are creative: If we can’t come to them, they’ve come to us in live-streamed and recording concerts and recitals. Those platforms will be useful even when we can come together again to see live events in person.
Our trails and greenways are magnificent: Some of us already knew. Others had to be coaxed into discovering these treasures because we had nowhere else to go. It appears that being forced to be couch potatoes made some of us long for exercise and fresh air. May the habit continue long after the crisis abates. With the proper social distancing, of course.
Who knew we’d miss sports this much? NASCAR and golf are poised to resume soon … without fans. The harder part will be returning spectators to spectator sports. How do you cram tens of thousands of people into stadiums and arenas again without creating the risk of mass infections? And how do you protect the players, especially basketball and football players, for whom physical contact is a constant?
We are learning new etiquette: We’ve already mentioned the probable demise of the handshake. It’s also a good idea not to lecture each other about masks and social distancing. Better to model the behavior and reinforce it among those who already are doing it than pick a fight with someone who isn’t.
This is not an equal opportunity crisis: The strange new world of COVID-19 also makes clearer the social and economic divides that we failed to address before the pandemic: North Carolina’s cruel and punitive unemployment benefits. Those of us who are forced to work in risky conditions to make life more comfortable for the rest — in supermarkets and fast-food restaurants, meat-processing plants and hospitals.
That’s worth bearing in mind the next time we complain that we’re bored of Netflix or that working from home is such a hardship or that the city didn’t collect yard waste for a few weeks or that our nails need doing. Oh woe are we to be so unfortunate.
Then there is the story of the hospital board chair in North Carolina who was encouraging residents to violate stay-at-home orders even as his hospital was encouraging them to abide by them.
The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that Donnie Loftis, the chairman of CaroMont Health’s board of directors, resigned four days after reports that he had called stay-at-home orders “tyranny” on Facebook and posted messages about COVID-19 conspiracies. As Loftis was writing these posts, The Observer reported, one of CaroMont’s nurses was hospitalized in critical condition with the virus the causes COVID-19.
The lessons here: Every day, it seems, we’re learning something new about the best and worst in human nature.
And just when you think you’ve seen it all, well, no, you haven’t.
