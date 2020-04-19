It’s painfully clear that Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the commander of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, was right to take extreme measures to protect his sailors. Nearly 600 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19, including Crozier. One has died.
Late in March, Crozier wrote a letter raising the alarm about the novel coronavirus spreading among the 5,000 sailors aboard the carrier. He sent the letter to several people over unsecured email. News of the letter leaked.
Crozier was desperate. He wanted to evacuate most of the crew at Guam, where the ship was docked, and abandon their schedule. A crowded aircraft carrier, where sailors bunk in extremely close quarters, is a breeding ground for the COVID-19 virus.
“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Crozier wrote. “If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”
Crozier’s superiors, among them Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, had wanted to keep most of the crew onboard so that the Roosevelt would remain combat ready and follow its deployment schedule. Crozier realized that sick and dying sailors would not be combat ready.
At first, Crozier’s letter seemed to do the trick. More sailors were being evacuated.
Then Modly fired Crozier.
The Roosevelt’s sailors cheered as their commander left the ship. So Modly had a $240,000 tantrum. He flew to Guam — at taxpayers’ expense — and boarded the carrier long enough to deliver a profane rant over the public address system, accusing Crozier of being “too naïve or too stupid” to have command. That outburst also leaked, causing such outrage that Modly had to resign.
Some fault Crozier for going around his chain of command and using non-secure email that leaked. They talk about operational security. In normal circumstances, that’s a good argument. But these are not normal circumstances, and it’s hard to believe that Crozier, a Naval Academy graduate with nearly 30 years of distinguished service, would deliberately risk his career without good reason. And he had one.
Many retired Navy officers have praised his determination to look out for his sailors. People who join the military agree to risk their lives if necessary. But they shouldn’t risk dying just for appearances or to adhere to a rigid schedule.
This mess is a troubling example of what President Donald Trump’s brand of leadership is doing to our armed forces. Trump interfered in Navy discipline to take the side of a member of the SEALs accused of war crimes. Modly became acting secretary after Trump fired his predecessor for opposing his interference in the SEAL case.
In Crozier’s case, rather than helping him, Trump tried to blame him for the ship’s outbreak and blasted him for his letter.
When downplaying problems on the Roosevelt and then firing Crozier, Modly was trying — unsuccessfully — to save his own job.
This is bad for the Navy and the military in general. It will have repercussions that outlast Trump. Young people see the problems and don’t want to enlist. Junior officers have second thoughts about making the Navy a career. Do they want to command a ship if this is the kind of support they will get?
Crozier should be honored, and Trump should stop playing politics with the military.
