In mid-February, we noted with some relief that “novel coronavirus pneumonia,” commonly called “coronavirus,” hadn’t yet become a major problem in the United States.
It still hasn’t. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the nation Tuesday that it’s not a question of if the respiratory disease caused by the new virus will spread here. It’s when.
As the possibility of a global pandemic increases, it’s important for us to reassess as needed, to be aware and informed, and most of all, to be as prepared as we can be.
That means we should avoid both panic and complacency.
Coronavirus has spread precipitously in other parts of the world outside of China, its point of origin. As we write, about 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by it in at least 39 countries, including an expanding number in European nations like Germany and Spain.
Most cases of the virus have been mild. But in nearly 3,000 cases, it has proven to be deadly.
Some 60 cases have been reported in the United States, including an incident in California that seems unrelated to foreign travel — which means the virus is spreading.
No cases have yet been reported in North Carolina, but if the CDC warning is accurate, there will be.
“It’s a good time in North Carolina, when the risk is low, to look ahead and be prepared,” Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state health director and chief medical officer with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday.
In the meantime, each of us can take reasonable steps to prevent possible infection.
As with the flu, the most practical step is to wash our hands frequently to avoid spreading germs.
If you feel sick, go immediately to a doctor; and, if infected, stay home to avoid spreading the virus. Surgical masks do little to prevent acquiring the infection, but they may prevent sufferers from spreading it.
It’s also wise to avoid traveling to foreign countries right now. Elon University has suspended a study abroad program in Florence, Italy, and Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State universities are monitoring the virus to see if they need to suspend their overseas programs.
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will coordinate federal efforts to cope with the virus.
A day later, we also learned that government health officials and scientists will be required to direct all statements and public appearances through Pence’s office.
That’s a concern, given this president’s tendency so far to downplay the virus, contradicting medical experts in his own administration, and given Trump’s documented predilection for dubious statements and outright inaccuracies.
The administration’s elimination of the National Security Council’s pandemic response team in 2018, as well as cuts to the CDC budget over the past two years, are also troublesome. The U.S. should always be prepared to mobilize against global health threat.
We also all should continue to bear in mind that no walls, no travel bans will adequately guard against problems like this — nor will turning our back on the rest of the world in times of crisis. This nation has a responsibility to help whenever and wherever it can.
