The nickname Astros is starting to lose its cachet in youth baseball.
At least two California leagues have banned the name for now and possibly forever. “Parents are disgusted,” Long Beach Little League President Steve Klaus told The Orange County Register.
That’s because the major-league franchise that inspired the name has been busted for cheating. In an odd mash-up of high-definition video technology and old-school gamesmanship, the Houston Astros used a center field video camera and monitor to steal opposing teams’ signs and then had someone bang on trash cans to convey the information to batters.
For the uninitiated, pitchers communicate which pitch they’ll throw by accepting or “shaking off” a series of hand signals flashed by their catchers. The Astros were using video to decipher the opposing team’s signs and tip off their batters. And when batters know which pitch is coming, it’s a lot easier to hit. The Astros won the 2017 World Series using the tactic, angering other teams and sparking the firing of team executives, managers and coaches. The team also was fined $5 million and made to forfeit four draft picks.
But even though a report on the cheating described it as mostly “player-driven and player-executed,” no active players were punished. And the Astros got to keep their Series title —with no asterisks, footnotes or parentheses attached. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Sunday brushed off the notion that the Astros should return their Series trophy. After all, he said, it was only “a piece of metal.”
Then there are the Astros’ halfhearted attempts to “apologize.” Some players and executives even had the temerity to suggest that they would have won anyway. Team owner Jim Crane declined to use the word “cheating” in his remarks at a spring training news conference. The Astros “broke the rules,” he said.
Crane also implied that the Astros deserved to keep their ill-gotten gains.
“Our opinion is this didn’t impact the game,” he said. “We had a good team. We won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that.”
Uh, then why did they feel a need to do it in the first place?
Astros players were “remorseful.” The cheating was “straight-up wrong.” Yeah, but …
There’s not a speck of taint on their title.
“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, and in my opinion it’s not,” outfielder Josh Reddick said. “(The title) is here in Houston to stay.”
Tell that to the teams that the Astros defeated to win it all.
Then came the lame news conference Sunday from Manfred, who defended the decision not to revoke the Astros’ title. This in a sport that has all kinds of arcane rules about honor and etiquette and “respect for the game.”
You’re not supposed to flip your bat a certain way after hitting a home run or admire its trajectory for too long. And you’re not supposed to steal bases in the late innings of a game if you’ve got a big lead.
But stealing signs with a hidden camera? Well, if you happen to win it all doing that kind of stuff, no harm, no foul (oops, wrong sport). But you get the idea.
There’s no crying in baseball. But there is lying and cheating. Somebody ought to shed a tear over that.
