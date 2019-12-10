If he isn’t coping with one of the major crises of our time in Greensboro, Brett Byerly is dealing with the emergency du jour.
It might not be in his official job description, but that’s what Byerly has done for five years as the executive director of the Greensboro Housing Authority.
And what anyone who leads one of the city’s most effective nonprofits must do .
The looming crisis, of course, is the chronic shortage of safe and affordable housing in the city. As for the emergencies? Where to begin?
The tornado that tore through east Greensboro in April 2018, ripping away roofs and leaving at least 100 people suddenly with nowhere to live?
The tragic apartment fire in May 2018 that took the lives of five children, exposed a shameful pattern of neglect in the landlord’s upkeep of the complex and displaced most of the immigrant refugees who lived there?
The 2019 scam that involved some local substance agencies that crammed clients into substandard, pest-infested apartments, and then began to evict those clients after state officials stepped in?
Byerly not only had helped to bring to light that sad state of affairs, he and the Housing Coalition then worked to find new homes for the suddenly homeless clients.
That’s how the Housing Coalition rolls. A rock on Monday. A hard place on Tuesday. And so on.
So it won’t be easy to replace Byerly, who announced that he will leave his post effective in April. Then again, Byerly did ably succeed his seemingly irreplaceable predecessor, Beth McKee-Huger, who retired in 2014 after heading the Housing Coalition for 15 years. “Brett has done an absolutely amazing job for this city,” McKee-Huger said Tuesday.
In particular, she praised Byerly’s ability to communicate clearly and consistently about the complexities of the city’s housing issues. She noted his ability to pivot from day-to-day issues to longer-range, big-picture challenges. McKee-Huger also cited Byerly’s strong staff, which is asked routinely “to do the impossible” and yet somehow manages to deliver, day in and day out.
And she noted Byerly’s credibility in the community — from the people on the streets to the city to foundations to staff” — which has made it much easier to build partnerships and attract donors.
In the remaining months, Byerly envisions a sprint to the finish line, not a jog. Among his priorities, he told the News & Record’s Richard Barron, will be creating an eviction intervention program in collaboration with Legal Aid of North Carolina.
The program would help people facing eviction on a case-by-case basis, negotiating with landlords to allow tenants to remain in rental properties while they resolve their differences.
As for Byerly’s successor, he or she will be one of the most important leaders in the community in one of the most critical jobs. That person will have to be able to be creative and resourceful, think strategically, manage a staff, build relationships and remain calm and focused when the inevitable emergency arises.
It’s hardly an easy vacancy to fill. Then again, the Housing Coalition has done it before. More than once. That’s how it rolls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.