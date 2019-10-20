With a sickening rage that recalled the white supremacist who plowed his car into a crowd in Charlottesville in 2017, an SUV mowed through several victims, not once but twice, last weekend in Greensboro, killing one person and critically injuring three others.
What could have provoked such a cold-blooded act?
Here is what we know, as reported by the News & Record’s Danielle Battaglia and as chronicled in cellphone videos posted online:
At 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 12, a scuffle breaks out at an Exxon gas station on Gate City Boulevard. Zanelle Tucker, 30, and Meranda Chantelle Watlington, 28, are attempting to prevent a fight between Fana Anquette Felton, 27, and an unidentified person. What follows is ugly ... and confusing.
Amid shouts and screams, a brawl erupts. Then, for some reason, the crowd suddenly attacks Watlington, kicking, punching and dragging her while she is on the pavement.
Later, video shows a black SUV, driven, police say, by Watlington, speeding into a group of people who are standing between gas pumps. Even as some victims still lay on the ground, the SUV retreats, and then lurches forward, rolling over its victims a second time.
The vehicle leaves behind it a trail of death and broken bodies and unanswered questions. Watlington and Felton have been charged with first-degree murder and could face the death penalty.
It’s still too early to know what fueled this senseless violence. But it’s not premature to condemn it.
What kind of disagreement was worth this? Why resort to killing to settle whatever petty grievance or perceived insult this seems to have involved? This was the kind of avoidable tragedy that prompted Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage to shed angry tears from the bench in June as she sentenced a 21-year-old to at least 16 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old. Last week, the weapon of choice was an SUV.
And now yet another story emerges of what appears to be a fatal reprisal with trivial roots. As of this writing, there have been 35 homicides in Greensboro this year, only two short of the total for all of 2018.
On Tuesday night the City Council voted 8-0 to implement a program called Cure Violence in Greensboro to try to stem the tide of killings in the city, most involving shootings. The community-based model seeks to treat violence as an infectious disease and to use interventions to defuse disputes before they spiral out of control. (Guilford County would be wise to adopt it as well.)
By design, the program is tightly focused on certain neighborhoods. In Greensboro it will concentrate efforts in Smith Homes and the Martin Luther King Drive corridor.
Some see the limited coverage as a weakness of the Chicago-based initiative, which will cost the city $500,000 for one year.
But no one program could be expected to solve all of any city’s violent crime problems. That’s the council’s job, in partnership with the community and police. Cure Violence should be viewed as part of a larger, holistic community strategy that includes mentoring, conflict resolution training, education and improved police-community relations.
But if the program helps to make even a small difference, one life at a time, it will have been well worth it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.