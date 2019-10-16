A new report saying that more than a third of female students at UNC-Chapel Hill have been sexually assaulted during college is deeply troubling but not surprising.
The survey should spark a frank conversation about the culture on campus and what can be done to make it safer for all students.
But the results aren’t surprising because they build on the patterns of sexual violence revealed in a survey four years ago by the same organization, the Association of American Universities.
They are troubling for the obvious reasons that sexual assault can be devastating, and young people shouldn’t have to expect sexual assault to be a likely part of their college experience. And they are troubling because the increase since 2015 comes despite efforts at UNC-Chapel Hill, as on most campuses, to raise awareness among students about what’s not acceptable and how to prevent becoming a victim — or a perpetrator. UNC-CH also has revised campus policies on sexual assault and hired more staff to provide support to students who have been assaulted.
Despite all these efforts, sexual assault is on the rise, and fewer than 20% of victims sought help from the resources available to them on and off campus, through university offices, such as the gender violence services coordinator, or through police.
Obviously, more needs to be done, and maybe some different strategies are in order. Obviously, too, this is a difficult and complex problem that can’t be solved merely by declaring zero tolerance policies and trying to get tough.
Most of the time, the young women — and a much smaller number of young men — who are sexually assaulted are attacked not by a stranger but by someone they know, usually a fellow student. The assaults usually happen in a dorm, fraternity house or other residence.
Often, what turns into an attack starts as consensual sex. Very often, the situation involves alcohol, and that’s one of the situations when things get complicated.
It’s clearly wrong for someone to force sex on a person, especially one who is incapacitated by alcohol or drugs. It’s less clear where the blame lies when both people have been drinking to the point of impaired judgment.
That’s often the case on college campuses, where students tend to drink too much and casual sex has largely replaced old-fashioned dating.
The survey found that the main reason students didn’t seek the help the university offers after they were assaulted was because they didn’t consider the assault serious enough. Students also said they didn’t report incidents because assaults are common and they weren’t injured. That finding in itself is a troubling indication that, despite efforts to change attitudes and behavior, students consider sexual assault a fact of campus life.
It shouldn’t be.
UNC plans to form a coalition of students, faculty and staff to come up with ideas for prevention and awareness. The university also says it will seek advice on better prevention programs, education about the importance of consent and training to encourage bystanders to intervene when they see a problem.
If sexual assault is going to become rare, not commonplace, attitudes must change. Young men and young women must understand what’s acceptable and what’s not. They must understand how what seems like fun can become violence. And they must take responsibility for themselves so that they are less likely to become either victims or attackers.
