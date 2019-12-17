What in the world were you thinking?
That’s obvious question you pose to a Greensboro police officer — a supervisor in the department, no less — who was seen at a public gathering of an organization considered to be a racial hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center during one of the most heavily attended events of the year in the city.
The officer involved, Lt. Stacy Morton, 46, was “separated” by a special order signed last week by Police Chief Wayne Scott, a spokesman for the department told the News & Record. Morton did not resign from his job, the spokesman said.
As the News & Record’s Danielle Battaglia reported, Morton had been on paid leave since mid-November after being seen among members of Israel United in Christ, an affiliate of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes a growing faction within the group as both racist and anti-Semitic — viewing white people as “the devil’ and speaking of Jews as “fake Jews.” Among that faith’s core beliefs are that African Americans are the chosen people of God and the true descendants of the 12 tribes of Israel. Further, it has been described as anti-police.
The law center hastens to add that while an extremist element within the group is spreading, most Hebrew Israelites are neither racist nor anti-Semitic. But Morton’s presence in a tent with group members as they proselytized to passersby was not a good look.
A video captured Morton among members of Israel United on Christ during N.C. A&T’s homecoming weekend. The police department provided only scant details about Morton’s dismissal, after which he had 10 days to appeal. But Morton had placed himself and the chief in a precarious position.
Police officers may worship as they please. But because they are public employees, reasonable and necessary boundaries must be observed to preserve community trust and confidence in the department. (It would be just as inappropriate for a white officer who takes part in a group that disparages people of color.) How does this affect morale within a department that has struggled with racial tensions in recent years? Making this episode even more unsettling was that Morton headed the police department’s vice and narcotics division at the time of his suspension.
The issue of police’s free speech rights is a prickly one made even more difficult by the rise of social media. In June, the police commissioner in Philadelphia removed 72 officers from patrol and fired 13 of them after a number of racist, homophobic and Islamophobic posts from officers in more than half a dozen police departments came to light.
Though Morton is entitled to his beliefs, there are lines that officers of the law should not cross.
As Maury Murgado, a retired senior lieutenant from the Osceola County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, put it in a 2017 column in Police Magazine:
“Was the officer just voicing his opinion as a citizen or was he causing harm to his ability to perform his duties in the field? That is the one question you must keep in mind before you open your mouth or post something on social media. Will my comments be perceived (perception is reality) as undermining my ability to do my job or negatively affect my agency’s ability to do theirs? If you don’t keep this in mind, you will have plenty of time to think about it after you turn in all your gear and start looking for a new job.”
