The annual gala that marks the day when four N.C. A&T freshmen changed the world with a lunch-counter sit-in 60 years ago faced a happy — and ironic — dilemma this year: not enough seats.
The event was so popular this year — double last year’s turnout — that they had decided to add tables and sell more tickets.
The dinner and awards ceremony, held Saturday, honored the late Franklin McCain and David Richmond, as well as surviving A&T Four members Joseph McNeil and Jibreel Khazan for staging the historic protest on Feb. 1, 1960, at the Woolworth five-and-dime in downtown Greensboro. It’s also a major fundraiser for the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which opened 10 years ago in the now-restored old Woolworth building.
If you haven’t been on a tour, it’s well worth your time and the modest admission ($15 for an adult). It will touch you and inform you.
But the museum almost didn’t happen. The Woolworth building likely would have been knocked down and paved over as a parking lot if its two founders, County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston and former state Rep. and City Councilman Earl Jones, hadn’t saved it from the wrecking ball and led efforts to remake it into the museum.
Then there was the formidable expense of repurposing a 91-year-old building with a leaky basement (and other surprises) as a museum. The project struggled to find its financial footing. As the News & Record’s Richard Barron recently reported, relations with city leaders at one time grew strained.
At one point, Mayor Nancy Vaughan proposed that the city assume management of the museum. Museum leaders balked at the notion, one of them likening it to a hostile takeover.
But after years of fiscal challenges, many of the museum’s struggles appear to be, well, history. Fueled by a complex historic tax credit financing arrangement and local contributions, the museum had turned a profit by 2016 and by 2018 it had retired the debt from a forgivable, $1.5 million city loan. Today, the museum no longer receives financial assistance from the city. The number of visitors has grown, spiking by 30% last year, says museum CEO John Swaine.
With their crises du jour behind them, the museum leaders can focus on the future. For instance, Swaine envisions video tours as one way to stretch resources. He wants to acquire more space to house more exhibits. Swaine also rightly wants to promote the museum more aggressively as a tourist destination.
Foremost, museum leaders want to achieve a long hoped-for affiliation that would allow the museum to display visiting exhibits from the Smithsonian Institution. But it won’t come easily. The museum will need a new heating and air conditioning system to meet the Smithsonian’s exacting standards for delicate artifacts. Frankly, the museum needs the upgrades anyway to ensure the safety of its own exhibits. It also needs them to cut its energy costs.
Finally, Swaine appears to have the right idea: The work will never stop, nor should it. As Swaine said: “The museum needs to grow. It needs not to just sit here and think we have arrived because that’s just not the case. We do need ongoing support so we can look forward and make bigger plans.”
