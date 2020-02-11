The virus that has killed more than 1,000 in mainland China and infected more than 42,000 — “novel coronavirus pneumonia” or NCP — commonly called “coronavirus” — so far hasn’t become a major threat in the United States.
That’s not to say that the deadly virus hasn’t touched us.
So far, 13 people in the United States have been reported infected. Another 13 Americans are among 64 confirmed cases on a cruise ship anchored off the coast of Japan.
As a precaution, three other cruise ships have been quarantined in the past week, in Hong Kong, Thailand and the U.S., though none of the vessels has yet confirmed an outbreak.
And one American citizen — a 60-year-old — died Thursday at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, on mainland China, the U.S. Embassy said.
Worldwide, cases have been reported in more than 25 countries. And though the World Health Organization has found that 82% of those cases were “mild,” 15% were “severe” and 3% were described as “critical.”
On Monday, a WHO-led international team arrived in China to investigate the outbreak. Meanwhile, several U.S. institutions with contacts in the Chinese mainland, including businesses and universities, are discouraging or canceling trips to China to help contain the virus.
Though we often think of ourselves as political and economic rivals, the U.S. has partnered with China in many endeavors, especially in the business arena. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rightly has offered $100 million in U.S. aid.
It’s both the moral and the practical thing to do. Preventing further deaths in China could help prevent deaths here and elsewhere.
Yet, at the same time, President Trump’s proposed new budget would cut $3 billion in global health programs.
Closer to home in North Carolina, a more immediate public health problem is a more common one but has so far killed dozens more Tar Heels than the coronavirus has killed Americans. As of Thursday, 63 North Carolinians had died from the flu, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported. Thirty-seven of those victims were 65 or older; 15 were ages 50 to 64; 10 were ages 25 to 49; and one was 15.
This year’s flu strain is especially virulent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Last week, a seasonal peak of 5,729 flu-like cases had been reported in North Carolina for that week alone. Ashe County Schools closed Friday because of a flu outbreak.
The most effective deterrent to the flu is the readily available vaccine — it’s not too late to get a flu shot. It also helps to practice healthy habits — exercise, adequate rest and a nutritious diet — and to wash one’s hands frequently.
Anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms — a fever of 100 degrees or higher (though not everyone with the flu has a fever); a cough and/or sore throat; a runny or stuffy nose; headaches and/or body aches; chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea — should see a doctor immediately, rather than risk one’s health or even life — or those of loved ones.
We rightly should be concerned about the looming dangers of the coronavirus.
But the spreading flu virus already in our backyard deserves our serious attention as well.
