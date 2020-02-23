A page titled “North Carolina Breaking News” sounds innocuous enough — even authoritative, in a generic sort of way.
And with feel-good stories about police officers helping unfortunate people and animals, it might seem to be an appealing click on Facebook.
But as everyone should know by now, not everything is what it appears to be — especially on social media.
The Facebook page began drawing local attention last weekend after savvy viewers noticed it contained stories about Winston-Salem police that looked suspicious. One involved an officer who comforted a dog that had been hit by a car. Another showcased an officer who bought a car seat for a child.
Yet another was critical of a Greensboro kidney dialysis center that had banned a lifesized cutout of Donald Trump.
But no such dialysis center exists in Greensboro. And the Winston-Salem officer depicted in a photo with the dog wasn’t wearing the right uniform. Other clues emerged. It turns out the stories were about incidents in other places.
The details had been changed by whomever was responsible for the page — which is still not entirely clear.
Further, North Carolina Breaking News had an even more insidious side. Along with feel-good but altered stories, the page used racist terms to describe African Americans and attempted to make them and other non-whites appear dangerous.
Hooking viewers with feel-good stories of civic engagement and indoctrinating them with racism — all under a banner that seemed legit — the page lured more than 50,000 followers in less than a month.
The News & Observer in Raleigh reported Monday that the page’s administrators — the people who operate it from day to day — claimed to be students at N.C. State who were conducting a social-media project to see how quickly news would spread. They reportedly told the newspaper in a private Facebook message: “Truth is not the goal. Getting Trump re-elected is the ultimate goal.”
If you’re willing to buy that one.
Winston-Salem police say their attempts to contact the page’s administrators were met with Russian responses — which is reminiscent of the Russian internet troll farms spreading fake news before the 2016 election. Facebook eventually removed the fake page, “finding it violates our policies,” a spokesman said.
Some people don’t take social media stories too seriously in the first place. They click on — and share — stories or memes that make them feel good — or, sometimes, that make them angry. They’re not particularly interested in accuracy. But this blithe approach is how truth is eroded. Even if they seem harmless, accepting and repeating fake stories is analogous to the biblical parable about building a house on sand, which storms will cause to fall. Opinions about facts will always vary, but our city and our country are stronger when our facts reflect reality.
Considering the billions of Facebook pages, as well as CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to allow politicians to say what they want in political ads, even if it’s objectively false, we can’t trust Facebook to self-regulate.
We each must take responsibility to educate ourselves and, as good citizens, to be wary of myths that seek to deceive and divide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.