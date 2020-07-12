It’s time to face the unpleasant truth: With Americans forced to go back to work at great personal risk even as the number of the infected rises dramatically, we’re losing the fight against the novel coronavirus. And our failure starts at the top, with President Donald Trump’s refusal to take the coronavirus seriously and his insistence that we’re winning when we’re obviously not.
Perhaps one of the president’s greatest lies was voiced during an Independence Day speech at the White House when he claimed that 99% of the coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.” With effects that are proving to be both debilitating and long-lasting, and a death rate of 4.6% in the U.S. — according to the White House’s own data — both “99%” and “harmless” are blatant falsehoods. His claim received immediate distressed pushback from medical experts.
Trump followed those claims on Tuesday by tweeting that “We have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World,” which is not true by any metric. We actually have the ninth-worst in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
With more than 3 million cases nationwide, resulting in more than 130,000 COVID-19-related deaths, with no discernible slowdown, this level of denial is irresponsible.
The first thing the American people need from their president is an honest account of events and situations. We’ve not received that from Trump.
The next thing the American people are owed from their leader is a plan of action. But Trump’s plan has consisted of little more than denial, distraction and public disagreement with his own administration’s medical officials.
Trump could have taken a page from North Carolina and led a well-coordinated fight against a common threat, rather than downplaying the menace and being distracted by his polls and the economy. He could have promoted the recommendations of the medical community. He could have cooled his combative rhetoric and asked Democrats to work with him. He could have set an example by following safety protocols himself.
Instead, he has only made matters worse. He caused headaches for state authorities with his tweets for their residents to “LIBERATE” themselves. He weaponized relief efforts to blue states by trying to condition them on his political goals. He resumed his close-quarters pep rallies, even as members of his administration, Secret Service agents and his oldest son’s girlfriend tested positive for the coronavirus. He dabbled publicly in conspiracy theories and miracle cures. He set American against American — over face masks.
All of this resulted in more infections and more deaths.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who in May hid his state’s coronavirus tests for fear that Trump would try to confiscate them, now says, “The federal government is doing a much better job than we were at the beginning of this crisis as far as working together with the states.”
It should not have taken six months and 130,000 deaths.
Yes, there are others who fumbled the ball, too, and they’re deserving of criticism. But none of them had the power or responsibility that the American president failed to exercise competently.
A majority of Americans see this failure and many now feel confused and helpless. Our inadequate shutdown and relief effort wasn’t enough to turn the tide. We wasted our shot. A painful and costly reopening now seems inevitable.
But it’s not too late for Trump to change course.
Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, Jan Hatzius, commenting on a recent report from the investment giant, said last week that the nation could cut its infection rate by more than 60% and skip another shutdown if the government simply ordered people to wear masks in public.
Other countries have shown improvement; some of them are virtually done with the pandemic. There was a time when America would have been among them. Instead, our response has been one of the worst in the world. The only question now is whether Trump has the leadership skills necessary to change our course.
We’re not optimistic, but we’d love to be wrong.
