Good for the Republicans and Democrats in the General Assembly who joined to sponsor a crucial bill designed to make it easier for North Carolinians to vote this fall without risking their health and safety. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House last week.
These leaders ignored partisan squabbles and united behind a cause that we all should agree on: making it possible for every citizen to have a voice in our democracy without fear for their health.
Scientists and health officials are still learning about the novel coronavirus. Nobody knows what the COVID-19 situation will be by early November. As North Carolina joins other states in scaling back restrictions, and many people charge headlong into vacation mode, it’s tempting to believe that by fall, the pandemic will be just an unpleasant memory.
But the hundreds of new cases reported daily remind us that the virus is still with us. Experts warn that if people abandon too many precautions quickly, there could be a new surge of cases — or multiple surges. It makes sense to start preparing now for an election that might have unusual challenges.
Voters shouldn’t have to choose between casting their ballots and protecting their well-being. Workers and volunteers shouldn’t be afraid to help at the polls.
Voting by mail would not be a huge departure for North Carolina. Like many other states, we already have no-excuse mail-in absentee voting. Voters can request and receive absentee ballots without having to prove a need. But the system we use now can be tough to deal with. Some advocacy groups have been lobbying and filing suits, hoping to make things more voter-friendly.
Of course, discussions about expanded mail-in voting can quickly become political. Even President Donald Trump, who has voted by mail himself, has said the method is “dangerous” and something “cheaters” use.
So it was heartening to see two Republicans — state Reps. Holly Grange of New Hanover, and Destin Hall of Caldwell — join with Democratic state Reps. Pricey Harrison of Guilford and Allison Dahle of Wake to sponsor a bill that could do a lot of good.
Their bill doesn’t include everything some people have been asking for and an unnecessary reference in it to voter ID especially irritated African American lawmakers.
But it does contain many other good provisions. Those who vote by mail would need only one witness, not two. Voters could ask for an absentee ballot by email, fax or online, not just by mail or in person. If there’s a problem with a ballot, the state must let the voter have a chance to fix it. It also provides money to handle an expected surge in mail-in votes, to recruit more poll workers and provide them with protective gear.
The two Republican sponsors, Grange and Hall, are co-chairs of the House Elections and Ethics Law Committee. Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, supports the bill. Harrison, the Guilford County representative who is one of the four primary sponsors, said Democrats didn’t get everything they wanted in the bill, but she’s pleased with it.
There may be room for minor adjustments when the bill goes to the Senate, but it should pass, as soon as possible, so that preparations for an accessible and fair election can begin.
