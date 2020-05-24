“Am I my brother’s keeper?”
This question for the ages was, according to Scripture, first posited in the misty dawn of human history by Cain to God, after Cain had already murdered his only sibling.
Over thousands of subsequent years, prophets, including Jesus, have affirmed that our neighbor is our brother and that all human beings are our neighbors, whom we are called to love.
Well, at least we should care about our fellow Americans, right?
“Because this is America and I’ll do what I want.” That was Katie Williams (March 14, 2020), defending her right to consume a meal in a crowded restaurant. Such was her defiant response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for social distancing.
Have Americans always defined liberty as the right to do as we please, even if we harm others? To spurn laws and public health policies that protect us and others, even the simple request to wear a mask?
Perhaps some have. But not in the adamantly self-centered ways we see flaunted now as “liberty.” Patrick Henry is surely rolling over in his grave.
It is heartbreaking that people are losing their livelihoods and frightening that the economy is shedding jobs. Unfortunately, many Americans resist the government maintaining a social safety net that could mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic. Relief efforts have served more to pad big business and deny unemployment compensation than to relieve small business and working people’s losses.
But economic losses don’t seem to be motivating those protesting masks, social distancing and other protective measures.
“I Prefer Dangerous Freedom Over Peaceful Slavery.” So read a sign protesting the continuing restrictions mandated by a state government to contain COVID-19.
“Slavery”? Really? And you would impose your “dangerous freedom” on the rest of us? To freely transmit lethal diseases? To terrorize others by swaggering armed into streets and halls of government?
“We Demand Haircuts.”
I try to imagine today’s “patriot” mobs in 1942. Pearl Harbor had been struck in December, and war declared against Japan immediately, with a similar declaration against Germany and the Axis powers following.
The American response? Factories quickly repurposed to provide the machines of war. Blackouts ordered and enforced. Rationing of gasoline, tires, meat and clothing. Government price controls, with production of many goods banned. Leisure activities abandoned as men and women lined up to serve, including movie stars and baseball heroes. Other women went to work as men left to fight. Scavenging scrap metal for artillery shells.
In short, our citizens laid aside individual freedoms in order to preserve a greater good for the whole. Such was the meaning then of “patriot.”
Haircuts were not a priority.
There are differences between a war begun by enemy attack and an undiscriminating virus sweeping around the world. But we can compare our responses to these two crises.
Consider leadership. Our president has little of then-President Franklin Roosevelt’s inclination to inspire sacrifice based on the common good. Instead, he actively promotes the value of self-interest. Everything is transactional, even the value of your life and mine.
Another difference derives from today’s attacks on the press, facilitating wildly off-base interpretations of events. Rejecting science feeds conspiracy theories that travel at the speed of light, giving today’s “patriots” a false sense of knowledge and authority.
Add on decades of conservative individualists undermining the role of government in promoting the general welfare, usually with the tired and misplaced accusation of “socialism.”
Advancement of self-interest as our highest value is the result. A callous disregard for others follows. “Your health is not more important than my liberty,” read another mob sign.
Vulnerable people? We’re better off without them.
But the ancient question still haunts us: “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Thankfully the COVID-19 crisis has clarified the answer for a majority of Americans. We see it in governors and public health leaders, mask-makers, health care professionals, grocery store personnel, teachers, other essential workers, vaccine researchers — and in the kindness of our own neighbors.
“Yes. Yes, I am.”
