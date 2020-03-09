We are often quick to criticize when things go wrong. May I take a moment to celebrate something that went enormously right. This year’s election required Guilford County to implement an entirely new balloting process with lots of moving parts in an extraordinarily short window. Thanks and congratulations to all who made that work.
Thanks to the Guilford County commissioners, who had to fund the new process; to the five members of the Board of Elections who selected the new process; to the permanent Board of Elections staff that had to evaluate and implement the new system and do so in a relatively short time; to the hundreds of the part-time workers who staffed every precinct voting place and had to learn the ins and outs of the totally new system.
For us voters, Tuesday’s primary election went so smoothly and it was due to all the hard work by so many. Our sincere thanks.
Doug Copeland
Greensboro
