Yesterday’s editorial stated that new postmaster general Louis DeJay was selected and appointed by President Trump. He was selected and appointed by the postal service’s board of governors.
MOST POPULAR
-
NC deputy led armed all-white group to black teen's home in search for missing girl, authorities say. Now he faces charges.
-
Before murder-suicide, Walker had planned to seek assisted living facility
-
North Carolina schools to start in mid-August
-
Wilkes County man arrested in fatal shooting, authorities say
-
Photos of armed demonstrators at North Carolina Subway draw national attention
promotion
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a prize from our sponsor!
promotion
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a prize from our sponsor!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.