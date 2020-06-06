Between tunes, the DJ gave a shoutout to MaKayla Key.
The Dudley High School senior and Morehead-Cain Scholar will be a Say Yes Guilford summer intern and will attend UNC-Chapel Hill this fall.
Next, there was discussion about scholarships, Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, and financial aid packages, and more music.
Then another shoutout: Sirine Hijazi, a High Point Central High School senior who will attend UNCG.
Say Yes Guilford partnered with Guilford County Schools and the College Foundation of North Carolina in late May to present a virtual FAFSA pep rally to celebrate local students, answer questions and share tips for getting ready for college.
It almost seemed normal.
Normal looks a lot different than it did 12 weeks ago. COVID-19 brought radical changes to education in Guilford County and all over the country; the repercussions will be felt for years in ways we cannot predict. Still, students are counting on us for guidance and support to achieve their college and career goals. Say Yes Guilford is doing that work now.
This spring we converted our workshops to webinars; we increased direct, personal communications with scholars and families; and we increased our communication to reach more families than ever. This summer Say Yes Guilford will launch new videos online that answer frequently asked questions, hold webinars about social and emotional challenges facing our students and preventing summer slide in reading and math, and will schedule one-on-one consultations with families to help them to make the best individual choices related to their students’ educational and career paths.
Graduation season is upon us, and as we celebrate the more than 5,000 GCS students who will earn high school diplomas, we also celebrate the first group of Say Yes Guilford Scholars completing four-year degrees. The 2019-20 numbers will be available in the next couple of weeks, but through spring 2019 Say Yes Guilford had awarded more than $8.6 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $11.3 million for a total impact of more than $20 million. Those dollars are a direct investment into our local economy. When we lift up our students, we inspire a new generation of dreamers and doers who will make our community stronger. An educated workforce draws employers offering well-paying jobs and investments in our cities.
Scholarship dollars are only a fraction of the work Say Yes Guilford is tackling. With third-grade reading level being a major indicator of future success in school, Say Yes pioneered the HELPS program (Helping Early Literacy with Practice Strategies) in Guilford County Schools this year. Students began working with HELPS tutors early last fall, and midyear assessments determined every participating student had improved in reading. Partnering with Greensboro College, Guilford Technical Community College and N.C. A&T, we trained more than 25 work-study students in HELPS to work in Guilford County Schools, and plan to expand to even more schools in the fall. Next school year Say Yes Guilford will pilot career-exploration programs for middle school students while continuing support for high schoolers, including free ACT and SAT prep classes and FAFSA and scholarship assistance. Say Yes Guilford has plans to offer these programs virtually, should circumstances continue to require social distancing.
Recently my colleague, a Say Yes Guilford scholarship professional, described a day responding to more than two dozen requests for assistance, mostly from graduating seniors and their parents. She answered questions about financial aid and scholarships and listened to their concerns about the impact of income changes due to COVID-19. This day stood out in her mind because she answered a call from the mother of a GCS senior who was completing requirements for permanent residency in the U.S. while also making decisions about college. She had been accepted to a North Carolina public university but was considered an out-of-state student, which means higher tuition. With help from the College Foundation of North Carolina, Say Yes Guilford was able to help her navigate the appeals process. She was granted in-state tuition and will attend UNC-Wilmington this fall. There wasn’t music or fanfare, but there was celebration.
We are living in a challenging time. Like other businesses and nonprofits, Say Yes Guilford has felt losses while the need for support grows. I invite you to make a positive impact on student growth and community prosperity by making a gift, small or large, to continue the work of Say Yes Guilford. We must act urgently to ensure GCS students succeed in the classroom and are prepared for college or a career after graduation. We must advocate for equitable, evidence-based, impactful and consistent services. We must support our students’ social, emotional and academic needs. We must stand by our graduates who will join our community and change our world, and we cannot do it alone. Please join our efforts by making a gift today at sayyesguilford.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.