Attacks by Democrats baseless
The impeachment and subsequent acquittal of President Donald Trump will be one of the most important issues in the November 2020 election.
Even before the hearings began, the electorate was “bifurcated,” or split into rival camps. The Democrats’ contempt for Trump and his supporters drove them to launch multiple slanderous campaigns against the commander-in-chief, most notably, the “Russian collusion” narrative, which has been utterly debunked.
The Democrats’ obsession with impeachment has widened the division of the electorate, and each camp’s position is more deeply entrenched than ever.
The left’s point man, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., repeatedly lied and distorted the facts. Even The Washington Post called him out. On Oct. 4, 2019, the Post’s fact-checker awarded Schiff “four Pinocchios” for claiming that his panel had “not spoken directly” with the whistleblower on the Ukraine phone call.
A few years ago, during the GOP presidential primary, my allegiance was to Ted Cruz, a proven conservative in the traditional sense. When Trump won the nomination, I supported and voted for him, even though I wasn’t sure he would do much to advance the right’s agenda.
Like so many Trump skeptics, I was wrong. His policies on the economy and immigration have been reliably conservative and, particularly on the economy, wildly successful. He has earned our support.
The Democrats’ vicious, baseless attacks on “one of our own” have only increased our eagerness to vote for Trump. I believe he’ll be reelected in a landslide, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Democrats lose control of the House.
Charles Davenport Jr. is a News & Record columnist. Contact him at cdavenportjr@hotmail.com.
In the 1980s, Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill crooned, “Where do we go from here ... / Do we walk away or do we keep on trying?”
They sang about languid love, but after enduring weeks of impeachment jaw-jacking, some of us are asking those same questions.
From the moment he glided down the escalator of Trump Towers and proclaimed, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,” we’ve been fumbling in a house of horrors, where the next step is worse than the previous.
From mocking a physically handicapped reporter to bragging about sexually assaulting women, racking up 16,241 lies (according to The Washington Post), about 15 a day, in three years and thinking Belgium is a city, Puerto Rico isn’t part of the U.S. and saying, “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice,” Trump has us living in times in which knowledge and professionalism have been replaced with stupidity and tomfoolery.
The U.S. House impeached and the U.S. Senate had the opportunity to remove Trump from office and stop the world from mocking us, as heads of state did recently during a United Nations dinner.
But instead, that collective group of breath and britches known as the Senate acquitted him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. For now, he is safely ensconced in the Oval Office. But history and his obituary will always refer to him as impeached.
As for the rest of us? We can’t walk away. We will keep on trying. Democracy is at stake.
Robin Adams Cheeley, a freelance writer and editor, is a member of the Community Editorial Board. Contact her at WriteRight4You@gmail.com.
Donald Trump had been president for less than 20 minutes when The Washington Post announced that the campaign to impeach him had begun. Twenty minutes? Really? It’s as if Trump gets pulled over for driving while Republican. When he asks what the problem is, the cop desperately searches the car.
Finding nothing, he smashes the taillights and says, “I’m gonna have to cite you for safety violations.”
Well, you’d think Officer Adam Schiff and his Democratic cohorts in the U.S. House would be feeling safe by now having — after three years — finally impeached Trump. But not so, because their case was weak and failed to convince the U.S. Senate to convict him.
So, what does that mean for the nation?
It means the Democrats and their media allies are not giving up. There will always be talk of impeaching Trump again, and again saying that Trump will become a dictator if not removed.
This is a fallacious notion. Presidents are constrained on every side. Trump would need the complicity of thousands of skilled people to even begin to do what these folks pretend to fear.
However, fear is the operative word and that’s what those opposing Trump seek to engender. But it is a fear that emanates only from the hearts of those who are afraid of the success of people — especially politicians — who are not them.
Democrats, you lost the 2016 election. There’s another in 2020. It’s time to move on. If you can ever get out of Iowa.
Community Editorial Board member Romaine Worster lives in Greensboro with her wickedly funny and brilliant husband. Contact her at virichrosie@gmail.com.
Impeachment isn’t likely to have the effect on voters that Democrats desireThe impeachment was never about removing President Donald Trump from office. Democrats knew that the Republicans would not convict. It was about making a case in front of the public that Trump is not trustworthy. The Democrats’ hope is that it will cause Trump to lose support among swing voters (partisan supporters will vote for him even if he “shoots someone on Fifth Avenue”).
I’m not sure it will make any difference. I don’t think those swing voters were planning to come out and vote this year anyway.
From 1968 to 2012, three presidents swept into office on a wave of high voter turnout: Richard Nixon (60.7% of the voting-age population), Bill Clinton (55.2%) and Barack Obama (58.2%). In each case the next election had low turnout — on average 5% lower. Trump also had high turnout (55.7%), energizing many who had not voted in years to come out and vote for the “nonpolitician” who would “shake up the system.”
If history is any guide, that energy is hard to sustain, and most of those people will return to their old habits and skip voting this year.
Neither do I think there will be any lasting effect on our institutions. Impeachment has always been nakedly political, not judicial. In the cases of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Clinton, the charges were largely spurious. In the case of Trump, the “trial” was a political farce, with limited debate and no witnesses allowed. You can’t tarnish a process that has been corrupt for 150 years.
Mark Gibb is a Greensboro business owner and a member of the News & Record’s Community Editorial Board.
Trump and his administration tarnish American valuesRemoval would have been my preferred ending, but perhaps a resounding defeat in November would more truly vindicate the values we cherish.
My hope is that the hearings helped more Americans see that President Donald Trump and this administration, with its moral rot, greed, cruelty and disdain for the law, is not what they want. Not the faithful screaming at MAGA rallies, of course.
But more of those in the American center who have perhaps had enough, for whom even high stock values and lax business regulation do not justify the chaos and disregard of values and norms that the hearings highlighted.
The choice in November is not Republican vs. Democrat. Neither party owns virtue. The choice is the standard to which we choose to hold our leaders accountable.
Melanie Rodenbough is a retired attorney, grandmother and lifelong Presbyterian. Contact her at melanie.rodenbough@gmail.com.
Government of the president, by the president and for the president.
Through fear or addiction to power, our senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, ceded to the president the decision of what to count as executive privilege. Without checks and balances, the president has unrestrained license to lie, bully and threaten anyone who does not agree with him and to order — often by impulsive tweet — policies that jeopardize world safety.
Government of the people, by the people and for the people would be vastly different: Reliable relationships with other countries rather than admiring dictators and hanging allies out to dry unless they do personal favors. Fair taxes rather than policies that balloon the deficit and squeeze health care and food stamps. Fair housing rather than wiping out regulations that decrease segregation. Clean air and water rather than eliminating environmental protections. Stable economic policies rather than sudden inexplicable changes in trade negotiations. Rich diversity and family unity rather than immigration policies that traumatize children and bar people from many countries from joining their families in America. Respect for all rather than racial injustice and religious intolerance; none of us own God. Sensible gun safety policies rather than thoughts and prayers when a shooting is big enough to get attention. Voter protection rather than turning a blind eye to interference in elections.
We the people must speak louder and more emphatically than ever before to say that all elected officials — and the president and his appointees — must be accountable to the people.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.
You can’t overstate what the acquittal means for our nation going forward. A partisan majority of the U.S. Senate caved to fear, self-interest and dishonesty by refusing to present evidence or call witnesses, including witnesses with valuable information who’d been prevented from testifying by the president. Instead, they chose to protect a narcissistic bully, who has promoted more than 16,000 lies and misleading claims in three years in office. Some even joined him in trashing a decorated U.S. Army officer, a well-respected ambassador and other public servants. Shameful.
Elected representatives who refuse to act with integrity to protect our Constitution and our nation should be voted out and replaced by representatives who are willing to do what is right, even at the cost of their seats.
The Senate’s cowardly refusal to do its job has created a dangerous precedent that allows the president to use his office to engage in almost any kind of abusive and self-interested behavior, claiming it to be in the nation’s best interest.
We’re rushing toward the tyranny our nation’s founders sought to protect us from. But they probably never imagined a Senate craven enough to cede its powers to such a corrupt president.
Our nation desperately needs to awaken to the gravity of what we face. We require patriots who love our country more than their party or reelection.
Jeff Paschal is the pastor of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro and a News & Record columnist. He can be reached at jpaschal@guilfordpark.org. The views expressed here are his own.
