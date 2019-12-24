This past year, I’ve found two outstanding articles articulating a philosophy to create a more just and fair society.
Michael Kazin wrote a wonderful essay, “Whatever Happened to Moral Capitalism”? Moral capitalism’s aspiration is “for a system that would balance protection for the rights of Americans to accumulate property and start businesses with an abiding concern for the welfare of men and women of little or modest means who increasingly worked for somebody else.”
Moral capitalism combines both a critique of concentrated power and a commitment to improve the lives of working Americans.
David Leonardt penned an excellent column titled “Dignity for All,” in which he summarizes and comments on economic dignity. Economic dignity has three pillars — being able to care for one’s family, having the opportunity to reach one’s potential, and being free from domination and humiliation — that should be “the singular end goal for economic policy.”
Every Friday, for nearly 14 years, my friends from First Lutheran Church and other faith communities have gathered early to prepare and serve a hot breakfast at Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM). Based on what I see every week, we have a long way to go to achieve moral capitalism and economic dignity.
Paul Polman, former head of Unilever, distilled the lessons of the Great Recession of 2008: “Banks were too big to fail and people were too small to matter.” A powerful statement — sad and true at the same time.
Based on today’s climate, I would broaden the statement to be: Large corporations and the ultra-wealthy are too powerful for the public good, and people are too small to matter.
Someone to whom people were not too small to matter? Jesus, whose entire mission and ministry centered on people seemingly too small to matter.
John’s Gospel describes Jesus’ final instructions to his followers, found in a curious exchange with Peter. Three times, Jesus asked Peter, “Do you love me?”
Each time, Peter replied, “Yes, of course I do.”
Each time, Jesus commanded Peter, “Feed my sheep.” (John 21: 15-17).
Jesus’ sheep were The Least of These — any person who was hungry, thirsty, a stranger, naked, sick or in prison (Matthew 24: 31-45). Notice the situations listed by Jesus — most of them economic, and all disproportionately affecting the poor.
During the holiday season, it’s natural to focus on the story of the baby Jesus. Still, we should always remember he grew up in a family of modest means, earned his livelihood as a blue-collar tradesman, and became an itinerant teacher and healer who loved, served and stood up for those whom others ignored — those seemingly too small to matter.
When Jesus commanded Peter to “Feed my sheep,” he did not tell Peter how to do this. Jesus just wanted his people fed, clothed, housed, welcomed and healthy, and he was counting on those who loved him to do so. Today, the scope of poverty, hunger, health issues and homelessness affecting our society requires both public and private resources to work toward the ideals of moral capitalism and economic dignity — modern examples of “Feed my sheep.”
Recently, I’ve been conducting an interesting thought experiment: I imagine the real Jesus is alive and well today, and he has decided to conduct a one-on-one “performance review” with each of us. If he were to ask you how you’ve used your time, talent, treasure, position, vote, voice and other resources to feed his sheep, how would you answer?
