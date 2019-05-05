Transparency and accountability are necessary to any self-governing constitutional democracy. A court case being heard by the N.C. Court of Appeals on Wednesday will decide whether the citizens of Greensboro have the right to vital information about police conduct in our city. A lower court ruled that City Council members could view specific police body camera recordings but gagged them from publicly discussing the contents. They would face a criminal penalty for telling their constituents what they saw!
We support the city of Greensboro in this case. City lawyers properly argue in their briefs for the free speech rights of elected officials. But the over-arching, main principle is argued in a friend of the court brief, submitted to the state appellate court by more than a dozen local groups: Elected officials derive their authority from, and only with, the consent of the people. Our state constitution says this starkly: “All political power is vested in and derived from the people; all government of right originates from the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.” Thus, gagging elected officials deprives the people of the knowledge and facts essential for open, transparent government accountable to the people.
The friend of the court brief states: “This case concerns the unprecedented censorship of elected officials’ speech in conflict with well-settled First Amendment law and the people’s right to self-governance. The Guilford County Superior Court imposed a sweeping gag order on Greensboro City Council members, forbidding them from discussing the contents of a police body camera video with their constituents. In so doing, the court unconstitutionally suppressed the dialogue necessary for the people of Greensboro to instruct their elected representatives on a matter of critical importance.”
Greensboro, like many other cities nationally, has struggled for decades with a pattern of allegations of police misconduct that disproportionately targets nonwhite people, as well as the poor and mentally disabled. Often there are allegations of concealment and cover-up by police and city officers, including elected officials. With the advent of police body cameras and dashcams, paid for by taxpayers, full public access to those recordings, except in very special circumstances, is knowledge fundamentally imperative for open and transparent self-government.
Yet, now, masquerading as an improvement, comes state Rep. John Faircloth’s House Bill 791. If passed, it would change the current bad law, which Faircloth initiated, to give an illusion of openness by offering city councils and citizen review boards the ability to view police recordings without having to obtain a court order first … but only upon a majority vote of council and only if each person signs a confidentiality agreement, subject to criminal penalty, to not speak about what they see and hear in the recording. Eighth-grade civics students should see the totalitarian danger of this institutionalized secrecy.
The N.C. Court of Appeals should forcefully overturn the gag order imposed on Greensboro City Council members. But equally important, it should issue a clear decision grounded in the above cornerstone principles of the public’s right to know and transparent government action, including conduct by the police, so that the people can hold government accountable. That decision should mandate reasonable full public access to police camera recordings as well as the right and duty of elected officials to fully discuss and debate the contents of those recordings with their electors. The appeals court should also make certain that HB 791 and any similar efforts to keep police or other government action secret will not be tolerated lest we lose our most basic freedoms.