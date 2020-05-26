In her May 24 column, Romaine Worster asserts that art is “the doily under the plate” — a luxury. Her target, however, is not art, but rather “Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats,” who supported funding for the arts community. (She fails, however, to mention that the CARES Act passed the Senate 96-0 and the House 419-6.)
By naming artists such as Baryshnikov and Spielberg, she suggests that the only artists who are benefiting from this “largesse” are those “cultural icons” who supported Hillary Clinton — not the thousands of performers and support personnel in genres ranging from country music to blues to classical music who have lost income or even jobs. Worster may be correct in arguing that art develops out of necessity: Drumming, singing, dancing and painting may have begun as ways of communicating, but what they have become is essential for many of us. Imagine a world without the joy of live music or live dance, or without their presence on electronic media. Does that feel like the absence of “an illusion,” as Ms. Worster puts it?
Art is not the doily under the plate; it’s what’s on the plate.
Eddie Bass
High Point
