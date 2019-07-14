No matter which side of the aisle we find ourselves on, we should all be able to agree that the seemingly incessant volume of unlisted or unrecognized numbers that call our phones is getting out of hand.
Far from a passing annoyance, these calls can constitute harassment, and expose millions of Americans annually to dangerous financial scams. Congress can no longer sit back and ignore this problem, and our efforts must be focused on adding teeth to the federal government’s ability to detect and punish individuals and organizations that abuse automatic dialing technology.
With that objective in mind, I have co-sponsored the TRACED Act, which expands the penalties and time frame under which the Federal Communications Commission can identify robocallers and pursue civil action. This bill is entirely bipartisan, as it passed the Senate 97-1 in May.
Under the TRACED Act, the FCC would be emboldened to levy a fine of up to $10,000 for each individual call that intentionally violates the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which made the use of automatic dialers almost entirely illegal. Currently, telemarketers face a maximum fine of only $1,500, and I am confident that increasing maximum penalties by $8,500 will deter many marketers and scammers by making the cost of getting caught simply too expensive.
To make these harsher penalties become the norm and not the exception, the FCC needs to be given more time to find the purveyors of robocalls. If the TRACED Act becomes law, the period in which the source of a robocall can be investigated and found liable will be extended from one year to three years. This important provision works in lock-step with the increase in fines, as the FCC conveyed to Congress in testimony that, “even a one-year longer statute of limitations…would improve the Commission’s enforcement efforts.”
During my time in office, I have heard the frustration of my constituents on this issue. Robocalls frequently interrupt our days, ringing our phones during important hours of work and distracting from time spent at home with our families.
The scams facilitated by robocalls can financially devastate their victims, sapping bank accounts and upending retirement plans.
The TRACED Act is an important, bipartisan bill that is supported by attorneys general in all 50 states along with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. As telemarketing scams and robocalling are on the rise, it seems common sense that our laws must change to better address this growing problem.