COVID-19 has changed our way of life — phrases like “flattening the curve” and “social distancing” are now part of our everyday conversations, and our governor has taken measures most of us have never seen before to help contain this virus, from issuing a stay-at-home order to closing schools.
But our prisons and jails haven’t received the same urgent response from Gov. Cooper, despite how massive our incarcerated population is and how intertwined prisons and jails are with our communities.
Our state prisons alone house nearly 35,000 people, and thousands more corrections staff come in and out of prison facilities each day. COVID-19 does not respect country or state borders, nor will it be held by prison walls. Staff can bring the virus in with them, infect others (or get infected), and carry it back out to their families and communities.
For families like mine, with a loved one incarcerated in North Carolina’s prisons, the pandemic has heightened existing worries we have about the health and wellness of our loved ones. Our only protection against this new virus is social distancing, which is impossible to do on the inside — people eat, sleep and bathe in close quarters in prison.
Making matters worse, North Carolina’s prisons are short-staffed and lack adequate health care and medical personnel on a good day. They’re certainly in no shape to weather the storm of a pandemic.
My son Graham is relatively young and healthy, but I still worry about him, and he’s worried about the other men inside who are older or ill. Many of the people in our prisons are elderly or have medical conditions that put them at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19. People who get seriously ill with COVID-19 in prisons will end up in hospital beds in our neighborhoods, since the prisons aren’t equipped to handle it.
The number of positive cases inside our prisons is jumping daily, and we need our governor to be just as bold in his response to protect people in prison as he’s been in slowing the spread of the virus for the general public. Our governor has the power to release vulnerable people from prison and prevent unnecessary deaths and illnesses in our prison facilities. He should use it.
The alarming growth of positive cases among prisoners and staff has pushed the Department of Public Safety to consider using its authority to release close to 500 people who didn’t commit a violent offense into community supervision, if they meet strict criteria based on their age, medical condition, or release date. Our governor needs to match, if not exceed, these efforts by exercising his power to grant reprieves and commutations. We can and must do more to protect people who live and work in our prisons. They’re our children and siblings, our parents and grandparents, our friends and neighbors — and very few of them went to prison expecting to die there.
Gov. Cooper should act before it’s too late. There are many people in our prisons who are at high risk of complications from COVID-19 because of their age or underlying medical condition. There are also thousands of people who will complete their sentences soon, as well as people who have already rehabilitated and can be reintegrated safely into their communities now. Each month, about 2,000 people leave our prisons — if Gov. Cooper lets them out now, they come home well. If we don’t release them now, we risk the possibility of people coming home seriously ill and becoming another burden on our already strained community hospitals.
We have the chance now to change course and take bold actions to prevent a catastrophe in our prisons. If we wait to act until a widespread outbreak occurs inside our prisons, our entire state will suffer.
