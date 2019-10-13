Albert Einstein said, “the true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.”
Under the leadership of Glenn Dobrogosz and his talented staff over the last 15 years, the Greensboro Science Center has reached heights that most of us could not have imagined.
And, $18 million in all-new projects are currently underway that will make science-based tourism an undeniable focal point for Greensboro. For example, currently under construction to be finished by late 2020 are:
- Revolution Ridge, which will double the size of the zoo.
- An art-and-technology facelift for the entrance plaza.
- A Butterfly House and expanded focus on pollinator conservation.
- Kiwanisaurus Tree House Adventure.
- A magical Rotary Carousel — the biggest in North Carolina.
- Greensboro’s first comprehensive holiday festival — Winter Wonderlights featuring 40 nights of outdoor light displays and art performances.
But successful businesses can’t stop imagining, innovating and reinventing themselves when there is still rich opportunity. The 2020-2030 master plan, known as the Gateway Project, will further transform the GSC into a place for interactive learning and discovery by fusing the arts and science.
The Gateway Project will not only enhance Greensboro residents’ quality of life but will also launch Greensboro into a new era of tourism growth and economic development. A high quality of life is mandatory for businesses to attract and retain talent. The GSC is projecting 750,000 guests by 2021, up from 120,000 when the first master plan was unveiled in 2006 — and we all know tourism helps our local businesses grow. The GSC supports $77 million in annual economic impact and 970 jobs from operational and associated visitor spending. Upcoming capital investments will support more than $40 million in economic impact between 2018 and 2020. The Gateway Project will support 460 jobs and $80 million in economic impact over the 10-year period.
The GSC is grateful to the city of Greensboro for its support over the years and to Greensboro residents who approved a $20 million bond package in 2009 that was matched dollar for dollar by private donations from individuals, foundations and the business community, as well as reinvested earned revenue.
As business leaders, we are excited and energized to be associated with a thriving organization that is an economic engine, good for our community, good for business and further separates Greensboro as an innovative city of the future. Greensboro’s current metamorphosis is exciting. Investment in a vision-focused organization like the Greensboro Science Center is paying big dividends.
