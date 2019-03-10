There’s an atmosphere for change in Congress that is not embedded in scandal but based in science.
“The Fourth National Climate Assessment report serves as a glaring reminder of the long-term risks of climate change,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said after Hurricane Florence. Tillis, R-N.C., has called for a bipartisan effort for a “market-driven strategy to combat the impacts of climate change.”
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 7173) was introduced with bipartisan support in January. H.R. 7173 has a companion bill in the Senate (S. 3791).
Polls indicate a majority of Americans are ready for action to tackle climate change. Policymakers are paying attention. Now is the time to let them know we are behind them.
This new legislation, if passed, will be effective: Studies suggest it could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent in 12 years.
It will be good for people: Cleaner air means fewer deaths and disabilities due to respiratory ailments, and the dividend will help American families defray potential rising costs during the transition to a new, clean energy economy.
It will generate positive economic activity in the form of more than 2 million jobs in the renewable energy sector.
For more than 10 year, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby has pushed a bipartisan focus on climate change in the national policy debate. You can visit https://citizensclimate lobby.org to read specifics about the legislation and how you can get on board to help.
In September 2018, the Greensboro City Council unanimously passed a resolution urging Congress to address climate change, specifically by considering the original carbon fee and dividend approach advocated by Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
James Rogers, who served as the chief executive officer of Duke Energy from 2006 to 2013, died in December 2018. The New York Times obituary included this recollection of his career as an energy executive:
“Throughout the 1990s, as concerns about climate change entered the public debate, Mr. Rogers began meeting with climate experts. In 2001, he shocked a room of fellow energy executives when he declared that the industry should work to pass a federal carbon cap, a law that would strictly limit the amount of carbon dioxide produced in the United States and impose enormous costs on any company that releases more carbon than its assigned limit.”
As early as 1965, the Environmental Pollution Panel of the President’s Scientific Advisory Committee said: “We must rely on economic incentives to discourage pollution.”
Scientists have unequivocally explained the reality of climate change and alerted us to the danger of ignoring it.
The U.S. Defense Department is taking the science seriously and already implementing policies and procedures to adapt and to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Economic analysis increasingly demonstrates that a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy is a positive prescription for the nagging bugaboo that humans would rather put their wallets ahead of a planet to live on.
Progressives have consistently taken the rap that they are willing to destroy the economy to save the environment. Arthur Brooks, the retiring president of the American Enterprise Institute, a leading conservative think tank, wrote in his book “The Conservative Heart”:
“There is a common misconception that conservatives are materialists. … Though conservatives often wrap our arguments in lackluster materialistic language about tax rates and GDP growth, our philosophy takes a uniquely holistic view of human dignity. …We know that human dignity has deeper roots than the financial resources someone commands. …Conservatives at heart are moralists.”
Grandchildren of progressives and conservatives alike will want to know whether we stood as materialists or moralists when faced with our decision about climate change.
Read about H.R. 7173 at citizensclimatelobby.org and then let your voices be heard, because at heart we share the same planet home.