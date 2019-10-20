Democracy depends on public spaces and the expression of free speech in open-air debates, club meetings, town halls, demonstrations and rallies. There, people speak out to express their hopes and dreams or register their dissent toward customs, institutions and authorities.
In those moments that in time may turn into movements, we sometimes see how free speech clashes with competing values surrounding morality, public safety and notions of a just society. Yet, for all the struggles that define and emerge from free speech, we continue to protect its prominence as a cherished American freedom. The human spirit invigorates democracy through the myriad voices that meet in public places, and in so doing, builds the political and cultural commitment necessary for us to sustain our communities, even as we grapple with the meaning and impact of our differing views and values.
Some argue that, since the First Amendment encourages us to seek truth and liberty without fear of punishment or government restrictions, we must tolerate hate speech and racist discourse. In addition to the practical difficulty of distinguishing the boundaries of hate speech, our U.S. Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that such restrictions would suppress the public debate that democracy requires.
Others argue that in tolerating hate speech — speech that intentionally demeans the value of other human beings — we not only hurt the individuals to whom the speech is targeted, but more importantly we also undermine a foundational equality principle as stated in the Declaration of Independence, namely that all people (not only men) are created equal.
To ignite community conversations on free speech, its promises and its shortcomings, UNCG’s Department of Communication hosts on Thursday and Friday, October 24-25, a free speech conference titled, “Finding Expression in Contested Public Spaces” featuring local community members along with local and national scholars. All sessions are free, open to the public, and hosted in the Alumni House on UNCG’s campus.
On Thursday, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., opening remarks will include an observance of the 40th commemoration of the Greensboro Massacre where unpopular views were denied equal protection of the law. The conference keynote address, “Tribalism, Voicelessness and the Problem of Free Speech” will be presented by Dr. Eric Watts of UNC-Chapel Hill. Dr. Watts will offer an analysis of how living in a post-truth era has produced and amplified antagonistic publics. His presentation will include an examination of recent incidents of racialized violence surrounding (anti)immigration policies and practices — acts that make clear who counts and who does not — to consider how loud and angry voices are aroused, making democratic politics increasingly voiceless.
Hourly Friday panels, starting at 8 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m., will highlight scholars and community members’ commentaries, creative products and activist interventions surrounding contested issues. Presenters will discuss teaching and actions that put free speech issues at the center of current and historical controversies surrounding video gaming, white nationalist propaganda, contesting of public monuments, rights of the homeless, speakers’ corners around the world, mass nonviolent movements and campus free speech laws. Each session will include time for questions. A complete schedule of events is available at https://tinyurl.com/FreeSpeechUNCG2019.
We are living in a time of renewed activism to speak up, as demonstrated in our city and around the world recently by young people taking charge of conversations about climate justice, police accountability, immigration reform and gun violence, to name a few of the topics around which they have galvanized support.
It bears noting that to stand up and speak out in the public sphere requires courage and persistence in the face of inevitable resistance, dismissiveness, rudeness and sometimes even threatening responses. Thus, all of us, students, teachers, community members, elected leaders and judges, need to ask what are the tasks we need to undertake as part of our evolving standards of creating an ethical, just world? How do our cherished ideals of free speech, equality for all and democracy best operate together?
For all the talk about and support for free speech, it is clear from our community actions that we are never far from debates and disputes over the scope and meaning of how speech can and should be used in public spaces.
