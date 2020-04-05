For all that remains unknown about the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, we already realize the risks it poses to people with underlying health problems, especially those with respiratory illnesses. We also know that people who are exposed to air pollution and living in regions with poor air quality are most likely to suffer from respiratory illness.
Exposure to air pollutants has long been associated with a wide range of negative health effects, including early deaths and low infant birth weight, with the strongest evidence for acute respiratory illness, aggravated cardiovascular and respiratory illness, and added stress to heart and lungs. For example, the inhalation of smoke from wildfires has been linked to problems such as shortness of breath, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
Long-term exposure to polluted air can have permanent health effects, such as accelerated aging of the lungs, loss of lung capacity and decreased lung function, as well as the development of diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and possibly cancer.
According to the World Health Organization, “The combined effects of ambient (outdoor) and household air pollution cause about 7 million premature deaths every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.”
In the United States, outdoor air quality has improved since the 1990s, but many challenges remain in protecting Americans from air pollution, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ground-level ozone, the main part of smog, and particle pollution are just two of the many threats to air quality and public health in the United States.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also says air quality management programs in the United States have made significant progress in several important areas over the past 30 years. Yet several serious challenges remain, from the areas with lingering nonattainment problems with ozone and particulate matter to heightened awareness and concern over exposure to air toxins.
The relatively high background levels of air pollution (some of it from international transport), the effect of air pollution on climate change and vice versa are also lingering issues.
Unlike in the United States, air pollution in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America is a major health issue and is getting worse because of a lack of regulations. For example, a recent study by researchers at NASA reported that air pollution causes about 780,000 premature deaths per year in Africa. To put this into perspective, about 11,000 people died in the recent Ebola epidemic.
Air pollution transcends local, regional and continental boundaries, as emissions from one region often affect the air chemistry of regions far removed from the source.
Because some air pollutants persist in the atmosphere and are carried long distances by wind currents, air pollution in Africa can have an impact on people living in the United States. Like COVID-19, air pollutants know no boundary.
Air quality should be at the forefront of decisions by policymakers — not just for the current crisis, but also for potential future epidemics and pandemics caused by new viruses and viral mutations that are certain to occur.
At this time of uncertainty, we know it is key to human survival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.