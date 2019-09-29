A vaping death ... here
The first reported death in North Carolina linked to vaping — at Moses Cone Hospital last week — hits uncomfortably close to home.
The patient was a Virginia resident, and North Carolina health officials are working with the Virginia Department of Health to confirm whether the death meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for a death related to the use of electronic-cigarettes. But it appears likely.
This illness involves more than smoker’s hack. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, cough and nausea or vomiting.
As of Tuesday, 805 cases of the lung illness — including 12 deaths — had been reported to the CDC from 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. As of Thursday, 40 cases of the illness had been reported in North Carolina.
Earlier this month, Cone Health officials confirmed that its doctors had treated at least six patients with the disease, one of whom was placed on life support. The illness is all the more dangerous because of vaping’s popularity with teenagers — usage increased by 135% between 2017 and 2019, according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey; 27.5% of U.S. high school students are thought to use e-cigs regularly.
If you haven’t already, parents should talk with their children about the dangers of vaping — even if you think your kids don’t vape.
Unlike cigarettes, vaping may not leave a telltale odor. For assistance quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, contact your doctor, call the North Carolina Quitline at 800-784-8669 or go online to www.quitlinenc.com.
Vaping is fast becoming a death sport. And we need to treat it as such.
More chances to speak
The city has added two new meetings, both during evenings, to seek input on the qualities the public wants in a new police chief.
Good for the city.
The more voices that are involved in the process, the better. And this should help.
Some citizens have complained that some of the meetings haven’t been scheduled at convenient times for them.
The first session, held at noon last week at the Vance Chavis branch of the Greensboro Public Library, drew a “crowd” of only eight. In fact, for a brief while, consultants, city officials and media outnumbered community members.
Some people who might have attended that meeting likely were prevented by conflicts with their work schedules.
The two new meetings are set for 5:30 p.m. today at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive, and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Shiloh Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1210 S. Eugene St.
Two previously scheduled noon sessions will go on today at Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, and on Tuesday at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway.
Many of us tend to have strong feelings about policing and public safety and how we can improve. Now’s your chance to weigh in, proactively, on the choice of our next top cop.
The water’s just fine
The Greensboro Aquatic Center christened the opening of its fourth pool last week in a fitting fashion.
Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger took part in swimming lessons with Archer Elementary School students.
Before the tax-funded facility was constructed, community leaders rightly wanted to ensure that it would become more than just a venue for competitive swimming.
So, in a partnership with Guilford County Schools, it provides swimming and water safety lessons for youngsters who might not otherwise have access to them. Not only may the “Learn to Swim” program uncover the next great swimming sensation in Greensboro, but it also should save lives.
The $8.3 million pool addition will provide more pool time and space for Aquatic Center members, swim clubs and local high school teams. The new pool also will increase the facility’s appeal as a host of swimming and diving meets.
Incidentally, the Aquatic Center’s estimated annual economic impact is $150 million.
Equally impressive: At the end of the 2018-19 school year, 6,759 second-graders had taken swim lessons there.
