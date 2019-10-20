A walk in the heavens
North Carolina’s ties to the U.S. space program are strong and proud.
Consider N.C. A&T alumnus, Ron McNair, a physicist who made NASA’s vaunted astronaut corps only to perish tragically in the Challenger space shuttle disaster in January 1986.
McNair graduated from A&T with a degree in engineering physics, magna cum laude, in 1971, before going on to earn a doctorate in physics from MIT.
He was proof positive that the ambitions of African American males were not bound even by gravity.
But there’s more inspiration where that came from.
A former Jacksonville resident and N.C. State alumna, Christina Hammock Koch, made history Friday as part of the first all-female NASA spacewalk crew. The walk began at 7:38 a.m. ET and continued for seven hours and 17 minutes.
A native of Michigan, Koch grew up in Jacksonville, N.C., and graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham in 1997. She went on to N.C. State, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and physics and a master’s in electrical engineering.
She was selected by the U.S. space agency in 2013 and completed candidate training in 2015.
As a member of the crew of the International Space Station, she is on track to set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with an expected total of 328 days in space.
Koch’s spacewalk on Friday with fellow astronaut Jessica Meir wasn’t the first time a female has “walked” in space. The first was Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya in 1984, followed by NASA’s Kathy Sullivan. Over the 35 years since then, an additional 12 American women have participated in 40 spacewalks. (For Koch, Friday’s walk was her 13th and for Meir, her 14th.)
But this was the first time that both people in the crew were women.
Koch was supposed to go spacewalking with another female crewmate in March. But they were victims of fashion — and perhaps male-centric tradition.
There weren’t enough medium-sized spacesuits on board the space station at the time. The walk had to be rescheduled.
Women have been going into space since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1963. They’ve more than proven their mettle since then, serving not only as astronauts, but as mission commanders.
“I think it’s important because of the historical nature of what we’re doing and that, in the past, women haven’t always been at the table,” Koch said earlier during a news conference.
So, her head may be in the stars, but her heart is here. On Aug. 30, N.C. State and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics held a live video Q&A with Koch, who was wearing an NCSSM alumni T-shirt.
“I know when I look down on North Carolina, it inspires me up here,” she said.
That goes for us, too.
We can’t help feeling a little pride, knowing that North Carolina’s educational system helped to set Koch’s path into space.
Odds are, she isn’t going to be our last.
Scooter scuttlebutt
The dust has settled. Lime scooters are back. Lime Bikes have skedaddled.
After a new ordinance regulated their use was passed the ubiquitous vehicles are skittering through Greensboro again.
According to city research, riders took more than 69,000 trips on Lime scooters during the first seven months of this year.
Now the city wants public feedback in a survey that’s open all month (www.surveymonkey.com/r/E-Scooter_Survey).
Our two cents: More power to you guys. Scooters are clean, quiet, efficient and generally unobtrusive.
Just stay off downtown sidewalks, please. You shouldn’t need a law that tells you that (though it already does).
It’s common courtesy and common sense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.