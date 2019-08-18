Jet stream
As a hummingbird among hawks and eagles, the HondaJet has always intrigued us:
Its design is based on the premise that smaller can be better — which is to say, nimbler, more practical and more cost-effective — in the world of private business aircraft.
And, so far, so good with that.
Some 130 HondaJets are flitting through the airways internationally, from Southeast Asia to Europe. And every one of them was built right here in Greensboro.
Banking on a continued uptick in demand the company recently broke ground on a $15.5 million, 82,000-square-foot expansion to its manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport, so it can build five planes a month instead of the current four.
But, as the News & Record’s Richard Barron reported last week, there’s even more ...
Now, a local entrepreneur hopes to break some ground of his own with a startup called Jet It that will sell you a piece of a HondaJet.
The brainchild of a former fighter pilot and Honda Aircraft executive named Glenn Gonzales, Jet It makes the prospect of sharing a HondaJet a little less expensive than buying the whole thing — the top-of-the-line model can run you more than $5 million.
To be sure, the minimum buy-in price of $600,000 that Jet It charges is not peanuts, but it gets you a pilot and several days’ worth of flights. (Competitors charge by the hour.)
And it should appeal to people who are well-off enough to have an interest in private jet travel but not well-off enough, or willing, to buy one on their own.
“We are, by far, the least expensive service in the industry,” said Gonzales, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Whether the idea takes flight or not we’ll wait and see. But that it is happening at all is encouraging.
Beyond its own 1,500 employees here and investments in the local economy and local communities, HondaJet is having an impact.
Gonzales was drawn here to work for HondaJet. Now he is himself a Triad businessman who, with support from his lead investor, Furnitureland South co-owner Jeff Harris, employs a staff of 19.
In turn, Jet It is a HondaJet customer that so far has bought three of the planes and leases two more. And Gonzales is pretty good advertising for his former employer.
What sold him on HondaJet, he told the News & Record, was flying one himself.
“I first flew the airplane in August 2014,” Gonzales said. “I knew this aircraft was special.”
The apprentice(s)
Among the best photos we saw in the paper last week was of a group of Thomas Tire Co. employees cheering on an apprentice at Thursday’s Signing Day for Guilford Apprenticeship Partners at the Koury Convention Center.
The four-year program offers participants from 19 area high schools the chance to earn an associate degree while receiving on-the-job training in skilled trades. Once they’ve successfully completed the program, apprentices not only will have amassed hundreds of hours in job training, they will have finished GTCC debt-free and full-time jobs will await them at their partner companies. Kudos to GTCC and the participating companies.
The program enrolled a record 78 apprentices this year, almost double the 2018 total.
May it double again next year. And the next.
Trashed
As it written somewhere (or should be) you reap you what you throw.
We have received a spate of letters recently from residents who are disappointed that the city of Greensboro has removed drop-offs for recyclables at various locations throughout the city.
But, as some of those letters have noted, we have only ourselves to blame. The service was ended after too many people kept stuffing the bins with items that obviously were not recyclable — including pieces of furniture.
To some of us, these were places to dump just about anything and let someone else worry about what to do with it. Now, they — and unfortunately, the rest of us — are paying for it.
Misuse it, you lose it.