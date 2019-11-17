15,000 rave reviews
Not only is the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts quickly rounding into shape in downtown Greensboro, but so is its base of support.
As of last week, the arts center, which will open in 2020, had sold more than 15,000 subscriptions to its Broadway series.
For some context, the Durham Performing Arts Center, against which the Tanger often measures itself, sold 5,600 such subscriptions during its inaugural season.
DPAC is one of the top-grossing venues in the nation and in 2018 the 2,700-seat facility sold out 130 events. In 2018, DPAC won the Theater of the Year Award from the International Entertainment Buyers Association in Nashville, Tenn. So, to compare favorably to it in almost any respect is a good thing.
“The most exciting part is that the people in Greensboro and the surrounding areas were clearly hungry for a top-quality performing arts center and first-rate Broadway shows,” Kathy Manning, the chief fundraiser for the Tanger Center, which is financed with a combination of city money and private donations, wrote in an email last week.
Holy cow!
Humans aren’t the only potential victims when severe storms batter the North Carolina coast.
Pets and farm animals also are vulnerable to dangerous winds and raging floodwaters.
So it came as no surprise that Hurricane Dorian swept a number of cows and horses out to sea on Sept. 6.
What was surprising was that three cows survived, and were discovered recently on Cape Lookout National Seashore. This means they probably swam for about 2 miles from Cedar Island, across the Core Sound and into the park. Who knew bovines could be such good swimmers?
The question now, of course, is what to do with them. We say let them be.
Given what they’ve been through, they deserve to live out the rest of their days on the beach.
New house rules
A Superior Court judge has ruled that the storied Julian Price House may become a bed-and-breakfast after all.
Greensboro’s Zoning Commission had said no by a one-vote margin, but the Forsyth County judge, Eric Morgan, ruled that the Fisher Park landmark could be used as a B&B, but it couldn’t used as a special events center.
To borrow a familiar catchphrase, that seems fair and balanced to us. It respects the concerns of neighbors while allowing the house’s owners, Michael and Eric Fuko-Rizzo, to make a return on their sizable investment. The Fuko-Rizzos thoroughly renovated the 31-room, 90-year-old house, which earned national fame on the cable TV show “Hoarders.” Now they can move forward with their plans to live in part of the house, and to rent the rest to guests.
The judge did, however, add stipulations:
- To require parking on the site.
- To allow DJs, bands or amplified speakers or instruments indoors only before 10 p.m. And to ban them outdoors altogether.
- Finally, to keep guest records and make them available to a zoning administrator.
The community seems willing to live with that.
“I do feel that the house will make a lovely bed and breakfast,” said Cheryl Pratt, who heads the Fisher Park neighborhood’s Hillside committee. “And that’s what the entire board is hoping — that they will run it as a bed and breakfast.”
The mansion was built in 1929 for Julian Price, the president of Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Co., and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But it’s probably better known from the “Hoarders” episode that focused on the mountain of clutter that a former owner, Sandra Cowart, had accumulated before losing the house to foreclosure.
Now that the bureaucratic clutter has been cleared, the house can both serve a good purpose and be a good neighbor.
Another one
A 25-year-old woman was found shot to death in Greensboro on Thursday. That made it 38 homicides in the city so far in 2019.
We wish we had something profound to say, but frankly, all we’ve got are sighs and helpless shrugs.
You run out of words after a while.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.