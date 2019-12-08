Politics on parade
The Greensboro Christmas Parade went on as planned Saturday. That shouldn’t be news. But these days you never know.
Consider two Christmas parades that were canceled this year in the Wake County towns of Wake Forest and Garner.
Garner canceled its parade on Nov. 27 over concerns that a float sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans might spark a disruption. Wake Forest canceled its parade, scheduled for Dec. 14, over similar concerns,.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy have participated in the Wake Forest parade for years, But town officials say they had received reliable information that groups that support and oppose those Confederate heritage organizations intended to appear at the parade.
A group that had protested the presence of a prominent statue of a Confederate soldier at UNC-Chapel Hill, Move Silent Sam, had posted on Facebook its hopes that Garner and Wake Forest “could carry in with future Christmas parades without including divisive and hurtful symbols like the Confederate flag.”
Meanwhile, the SCV happens to be the organization that settled with the UNC system just before Thanksgiving to take ownership of Silent Sam, which had been toppled by protesters in Chapel Hill in August of 2018. In addition, the SCV received a controversial $2.5 million payment from UNC, which prompted a campus protest last week. So the issue is still simmering.
“All you have to do is turn on the news and see, in our area, our state and across the nation, how quickly things can turn bad,” Bill Crabtree, a spokesman for the town of Wake Forest, told The News & Observer of Raleigh. “When things go bad, there is a threat to public safety and that is something that we just couldn’t risk.”
Sanford also had received complaints about SCV participation in its parade, but the group did not take part this year. It is a shame that such events have spoiled what ought to be innocent and festive rites of the holiday season. Especially for younger children.
As for Wake Forest and Garner, the towns rightly erred on the side of caution. Leaders in Wake Forest say they will take time to consider what to do going forward because their current parade rules don’t cover this kind of thing. In fact, the current rules seem quaint in today’s divisive climate:
- No throwing candy to the crowd.
- No making loud noises that might startle children.
- Festive attire must be worn.
- And there must be only one Santa.
Without getting into the history and politics of it all, it would be nice if Christmas parades didn’t have to be lawyered up and laden with complex rules — which seems to be where is headed. Wouldn’t it be better if both sides of the Confederate heritage debate took a holiday for themselves and voluntarily stood down?
We may not agree on other issues with Don Scott, who commands the SCV contingent that usually takes part in the Garner parade, but he was right about one thing. Scott said he would have to discuss with the SCV’s state leaders what to do next year and beyond.
“But if were up to me personally,” he told The News & Observer, “if it came down to being in the parade or having it for the kids, I would choose the latter.”
A win-win for Guilford
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed last week to use roughly $1.2 million in unspent money that had been earmarked for new voting machines to pay for raises for Guilford County Schools bus drivers and some other county employees.
The machines didn’t cost as much as expected. So up to $800,000 of the leftover money will go raises for school bus drivers and about $370,000 will go to raises for other county employees who make less than $15 an hour. It’s not a perfect solution. The commissioners could have used some of the other unspent funds also to address long-deferred maintenance in school buildings, but they did address an immediate need that could not wait. School bus drivers had earlier threatened to strike this year over their pay and this school system, like others, has had trouble to finding and keeping drivers.
Among the most important priorities of our schools — and our community — should be the safe and timely transportation of our children to their schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.