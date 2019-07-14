Days of grace
Even after he faced a diagnosis of myotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, three years ago, Durham architect Phil Freelon was graceful and resolute.
He would help in whatever way he could to advance research on the incurable illness, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease. And he would keep on living, and doing his life’s work, for as long as he could.
Freelon died last week at the age of 66.
Among the projects he completed after his diagnosis was the expansion of the Motown Museum in Detroit. But he is best known as the lead architect of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.
When the $500 million, 400,000-square-foot building opened next to the Washington Monument in 2017, New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman called it “the first really fine major public building of the century to rise in the nation’s capital.”
But Freelon’s legacy lives on in Greensboro as well, where he was architect of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. Freelon said he had been awed and inspired by the site of the 1960 Woolworth sit-ins — which may well have become another parking lot in downtown Greensboro if it had not been preserved as the landmark it is today.
“When you think about these people as 18-, 19-year-old kids, to go out there and take that kind of risk, not only jeopardizing their future, possibly, and their education, but physically, they could have been hurt — it’s just amazing,” he told Our State magazine in 2017.
Freelon, a Philadelphia native, was only 7 at the time of the sit-ins.
He came to North Carolina to study at N.C. State in 1973. He and his wife, Nnenna, a jazz singer, lived at times for other cities. But ultimately they returned to Durham, and didn’t leave again.
Freelon wanted his work to mean something. So he didn’t do strip shopping centers or casinos or prisons.
Instead, his work included museums, schools, libraries ... “projects that contribute to society in some way,” he told The Associated Press in 2017.
“I have worked through my career as an architect to create environments that are uplifting, inspiring, and set the tone for sharing knowledge and facilitating cultural exchange,” he said in a speech at Duke University in 2017.
“You see, I believe that the built environment — that’s buildings and landscapes — can and SHOULD contribute in a positive way to the lives of everyday people.”
Thus, his portfolio also includes the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture in Baltimore, and the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco.
A memorial for Freelon will be held Sept. 28 at the Durham County Human Services Complex.
And in case you’re wondering, yes; he designed that one as well.
Council road trips
In a departure from its routine, the Greensboro City Council met in Barber Park last week.
And on Aug. 5, the council’s monthly town hall session travels to the Union Square Campus on the edge of downtown.
Is a road show worth the bother? After all, didn’t last week’s meeting bear a close resemblance to what we’re used to seeing in the council chamber at city hall, including some of the same speakers from the floor addressing some of the same issues?
Yes, but, as the News & Record’s Taft Wireback reported, there were some unfamiliar faces as well, who broached topics such as crime, youth programs and traffic. Then there was the atmosphere, which seemed less formal and intimidating than a typical meeting. And the healthy turnout of more than 100 people, a number of whom were attending their first council meeting.
“I think it encouraged a more casual atmosphere,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the next day. “What I found is that people stayed around longer after the meeting. There was more conversation afterward.”
So, give it a shot; see what happens. The idea deserves a fair chance to succeed.