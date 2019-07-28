A piece of your mind, please
As anyone who has watched or attended a City Council meeting can attest, we who call Greensboro our home aren’t typically shy about voicing our opinions.
So, we encourage you to build on that proud tradition by taking part in a survey co-sponsored by the city of Greensboro and the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The survey is a key component of a broader effort to create a brand for the city — a sense of how we see ourselves, how we want to be seen and how can promote that collective sense of ourselves to attract jobs, visitors and new residents.
The initiative also is seeking public participation in six focus groups: small-business owners and entrepreneurs; employees of large companies; young professionals; human resources executives and recruiters; commercial and residential Realtors; and new residents.
The online survey, which takes about 15 minutes, give or take, is thoughtful and detailed, and most of the questions are open-ended (you’re asked to provide words and short phrases, however, not essays).
You won’t be hemmed in on your answers.
And you won’t be led. You’ll have ample opportunities to provide positive and critical feedback. But we recommend not rushing through it. Allow yourself some time to reflect on your answers.
Here’s the link: https://developmentci.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5tKHnHHWE6tHyU5
It’s a substantive way for a community to take stock of itself, and it will be more accurate, complete and useful if you choose to take part.
Emu at large
Bigfoot may be a confection of overactive imaginations, but the Big Bird most definitely is not.
An emu really is still on the lam along the Orange-Chatham county line.
The flightless bird, which is native to Australia, has been spotted numerous times, but has eluded capture for more than a month.
Where you can find him is all over the headlines. The bird has snared coverage in The New York Times, on HuffPost, on NPR and even in Australia.
And as it continues to roam, The News & Observer of Raleigh reports, coverage continues to grow.
Members of the public are cautioned not to try to capture the bird, but to call their local Animal Services agency for help.
If the story of a giant bird flying the coop sounds familiar, that because it has happened before. In fact, it happened here.
In 2017, an emu got loose in the Gibsonville area, but attempts to capture it ended in tragedy.
After Alamance County animal control offices caught the bird, which had run into a fence repeated times in an effort to escape, it died.
“We don’t know why it died,” an Alamance County sheriff’s deputy told the Burlington Times-News.
“We don’t know if it injured itself running into the fence or stressed itself to death.”
So, the concerns about safety are twofold: for the public and the bird. It could be threatened by high temperatures and natural predators.
One thing you definitely should not do is what an emu farmer in Delaware attempted when one of his emus broke free in 2015. The farmer rode shotgun on an ATV that chased the bird and then leaped onto the bird to tackle it.
“That hurt a little bit,” he told the News Journal of Wilmington, Del. No kidding?
But emus are fast. They can’t fly but they can move, reaching speeds of up to 31 mph. They can grow as tall as 6 feet and are the second-largest birds on the planet; the ostrich ranks first.
For whatever reasons, the emu seems to be a hot commodity now.
One even stars now in an oddball ad campaign, where it wears a blue tie and a yellow short-sleeved shirt as part of a cop-buddy duo (at least that’s what we think the story line is).
But it sure does make us want to run right out and upgrade our auto policies.