The flu bug cometh; time to get ready for it
Australia had an unusually early and fairly severe flu season this year, The New York Times reported last week. Australia’s flu season began in April and persisted into October, claiming 662 lives.
And while we’re separated by vast oceans, and the U.S. population is 13 times larger than Australia’s, international travel and trade sometimes exposes us to the same health risks.
In 2017, Australia suffered its worst flu outbreak in 20 years, dominated by the H3N2 strain; the U.S.’s 2017-18 season followed, caused mostly by the same strain, with an estimated 79,000 deaths. It was one of the worst flu seasons in modern American memory.
The H3N2 strain also may dominate in the U.S. this year, says Dr. Daniel B. Jernigan, director of the influenza division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some of us may scoff at the flu, but we shouldn’t. North Carolina saw 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season and 391 deaths in 2017-18. And those numbers may be an undercount since many such deaths go undiagnosed or unreported.
Many of us think of the flu as an energy-draining, irritating inconvenience to be treated with extra rest and fluids. But influenza is a highly contagious disease that can be deadly. The elderly are especially vulnerable, as are children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
And even if it doesn’t kill, the flu can be debilitating and require hospitalization.
Fortunately, there’s a readily available and effective preventative measure: the flu vaccine. It’s not too soon to be protected by it — but the sooner, the better.
Flu shots are available in doctor’s offices, health care clinics, county health departments, pharmacies and college health centers. The shots typically are free for individuals with private insurance and for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
Most can receive the flu shot for free through their insurance or at low cost. It’s worth pursuing — and a lot less expensive than having the flu. To find a clinic nearby, go online to www.flu.nc.gov.
Coming soon: One roof, lots of helping hands
Guilford County leaders last week broke ground on a groundbreaking facility.
A new emergency mental health center will consolidate a variety of services under one roof and will be the first of its kind in North Carolina — and one of only a few in the nation.
To be built on a site at 931 Third St., the 60,000-foot, $28 million center will offer mental health urgent care and two 16-bed crisis centers, one for adults and one for children and adolescents. More significantly, it will address more than a person’s mental health.
When it opens in early 2021, the center also will be equipped to treat other issues that may be related to a patient’s mental health. For instance, if a patient is experiencing high blood pressure, that too could be addressed, on the spot, by medical doctors, without having to send the patient somewhere else. Patients will stay up to five days and then will be transferred to other facilities if they need longer-term care.
A similar concept has been used successfully to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse at the Family Justice Center. That facility now has locations in Greensboro and High Point.
Credit where it is due: The urgent mental health care center will be a collaborative achievement. The state and the county will fund the $20 million design and construction of the adult crisis center, whose services will be provided by Cone Health. The Sandhills Center, which coordinates mental-health and substance-abuse services in Guilford, Randolph and seven other counties, will fund the $8 million child/adolescent crisis center.
Local communities have struggled mightily over the years to fill the cracks in mental health care in North Carolina, with too many landing in jails or hospital emergency rooms, if not both. This new facility should help, by providing effective and humane treatment, quickly and conveniently.
