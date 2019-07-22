They paved paradise ...
Once completed, Greensboro’s Urban Loop will be a boon to balanced growth and easier commutes in Greensboro.
But right now to many of its neighbors, it’s a pain.
Among their latest grievances is a parking lot that has been cut like a slice of pizza to make way for a utility easement.
As the News & Record’s Taft Wireback reported last week, residents of the Battle Forest Village town house community correctly note that some of the spaces have been lopped off so sharply that it is impossible to park in them. Beyond what’s left of the lot is a grassy area that remained unpaved after the utility work.
As noted singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell might put it, they paved paradise ... and mangled a parking lot.
Residents say they would like the contractor to fix the lot. It seems a reasonable request.
A matter of much greater urgency is a driveway to the town house complex that connects to Lawndale Drive .
Residents want it to be sealed off.
The driveway is so close to the on-ramp for the thoroughfare that it poses an obvious safety hazard.
Traffic leaving or entering the driveway would have to cross the flow of traffic entering the highway.
At issue in the case of the parking lot is who pays. N.C. Department of Transportation officials say a payment already made to residents should be enough to cover the repairs.
Some residents disagree.
Battle Forest homeowner Jim Bishop contends that DOT and the contractor, Flatiron Construction, told him months ago that the parking lot would be restored.
“What they’re doing is not right,” Bishop told the News & Record. “Flatiron and DOT said they would put it back when they got done. I was there when they said it.”
In the grander scheme of such a massive project, these concerns may seem small fry, but keeping trust and good faith with residents is important.
About 25% of the units in Battle Forest Village were demolished to make way for the next-to-last segment of the Urban Loop. Individual homeowners in Battle Forest Village sued the DOT, successfully, for the losses in property value they may incur suffer because of the Urban Loop’s presence.
As for the driveway, it should be closed. Period. And a DOT engineer says that’s likely to happen if it is requested in writing.
To be fair, we’ve heard stories of friendly and considerate workers who have struck up conversations or answered questions for residents as they’ve dug, graded and paved the big road. And none of this has been easy.
The Urban Loop is a sprawling and expensive project that involves a lot of money and upheaval and heavy lifting.
But as it beats a dusty path to completion, fairness and decency to its neighbors will still matter along the way.
A fitting tribute
A new swimming instruction program has been established at Page High School in memory of a student who drowned in a lake near the school earlier this year.
Malik Ramirez lost his life in Buffalo Lake two months ago, prompting the Greensboro Aquatic Center to partner with Page to offer the learn-to-swim course.
The GAC already runs a successful program for second-graders in local public schools who otherwise might not have the chance to learn to swim. The program was established in 2011 and has become a model for community outreach, but many older students may have never have had that chance.
So, as the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported last week, the Page program will offer six to eight lessons over two weeks. Transportation will be provided, as well as towels and even a swimsuit for anyone who needs one.
There is a cost. The class, which is endorsed by Malik’s mother, Barbara Townsend, is expected to involve a fee of about $60 per participant. So, the Page Alumni and Friends Association is seeking community sponsors for the students. Knowing this city as we do, we fully expect that they will succeed.