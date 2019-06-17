Pet project
When we last wrote about conditions at the Guilford County Animal Shelter in this space, we found a lot to be encouraged by:
More adoptions. Fewer abandoned animals. And, under the leadership of its director, Jorge Ortega, more constructive and proactive community outreach.
But that doesn’t mean there won’t occasionally be times like right now.
The arrival of 41 animals on just one single day last week pushed the facility uncomfortably close to its capacity.
The shelter can accommodate only 620 animals at a time, and the numbers tend to climb in the spring and summer months. The 41 stray and surrendered dogs and cats that were taken in on Wednesday pushed the facility’s population to 560, or within 60 slots of being full.
This is where you come in.
Now through June 29, Guilford County Animal Services, which operates the shelter, will waive adoption fees for all animals that have been housed in the shelter for more than 30 days.
If you have room in your home and your heart for a new pet, now is the perfect opportunity. But you should be sure it’s a commitment you’re willing to make.
Pets are not dolls or stuffed toys. They are family members who need care and attention.
In return they can provide companionship and unconditional love. (And let’s be honest: Not even our significant others are overcome with unbridled joy every time they see us.)
Meanwhile, the new leadership at the shelter continues to impress with its positive outlook and proactive approach.
As an example, the adoption-fee waiver came in anticipation of possible overcrowding, not after the fact.
The shelter’s staff members also are open to creative solutions.
While News & Record reporter Danielle Battaglia was at the shelter last week, a man drove up in a truck with a dog in the back. His family had found the stray dog but couldn’t afford to keep it, the man said.
So, Lisa Lee, the shelter’s community engagement manager, offered a deal: The shelter provided the man with a month’s worth of dog food and pledged to spay and provide a rabies shot for the dog.
In exchange, the man agreed to keep the dog until the shelter could find a new home for it.
The dog gets a temporary home, the shelter frees space and a family gets assistance in caring for the dog.
The dog’s name, Battaglia reported, is Minus. But interactions like this one at the shelter are definitely a plus.
Swift and sudden
The rolling hills of the American Hebrew Academy in northwest Greensboro grew suddenly quiet last week.
Faced with troubled finances and a dwindling enrollment, the sprawling private boarding school suddenly closed its doors.
Opened in 2001 and largely paid for by businessman Maurice “Chico” Sabbah, the elite school for Jewish students from throughout the world was a point of pride for Greensboro and had become ingrained in the local Jewish community.
Among its many amenities was an $11.6 million athletics center and pool.
But the academy, which is a neighbor to Temple Emanuel, had struggled to stay solvent. According to tax data obtained by the News & Record, the academy lost money each year from 2006 to 2017.
Those losses totaled $9.7 million during the 2015-16 school year and $13 million the following year. Meanwhile, grants and contributions fell from $3 million during the 2015-16 school year to $404,000 in 2016-17.
The school’s final graduating class consisted of only 34 seniors and total enrollment was only 134 .
Sadly, in the end the vision could not sustain itself.
Greensboro, which has carved an exceptional niche in education (people sometimes forget that the internationally known Center for Creative Leadership is here, as is an impressive assortment of colleges and universities), has lost an asset. Faculty and staff members— some of whom still live on campus —have lost jobs.
What happens to the property now?
Its size and location certainly make it prime real estate.
But, with that lovely campus already in place, it would be nice to see another school there.