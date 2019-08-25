Back to school ... for us all
While the start of school in Guilford County directly affects parents with school-aged children, we’ll all feel the ripples as reading, writing and ’rithmetic resume this week.
That means, for Guilford County Schools alone, that nearly 73,000 students and 10,000 employees will be out and about. This includes students of all ages who will be waiting on corners and curbsides for buses this morning. Please keep an eye out for them on your commutes to and from work.
And please remember that both the law and common decency demand that you stop when a school bus has pulled over to load or unload its precious cargo.
The guidelines to follow when a school bus extends its stop arm:
Two-lane road: Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.
Two-lane road with center turning lanes and a four-lane road with no median: Traffic in both directions must stop.
Four-lane road with center turn lanes: Only traffic following the school bus must stop.
Divided highway with four or more lanes and a median. Traffic flowing in the same direction as the bus must stop.
Too many of us either don’t know those rules or don’t seem to care. On a single day last spring, April 3, North Carolina school bus drivers participating in a national survey reported 3,192 instances of illegal passing.
Expect that traffic will be heavier today going forward, as both college and K-12 students and teachers take to the road. So, allow some extra time for yourself so you’re not tempted to be careless or impatient.
Other ways you can help:
Support your schools even if you have no students of your own enrolled in them. Donate supplies if you are able (sadly, there still are never enough, forcing many teachers to pay out of pocket for learning tools and materials their students need). Or donate your time as a volunteer.
Finally, support ongoing efforts for better state funding of public schools in North Carolina. Despite a fat surplus in state revenues, the resources for public schools still aren’t what they ought to be, for teacher salaries, for books and supplies or for construction and maintenance.
Our politicians in Raleigh could use some schooling on their priorities.
Where there’s smoke ...
When schools resume classes students also will see updated signage.
Public schools in the state already had been required to post notices declaring campuses as tobacco-free zones. Now a symbol has been added that bans e-cigarettes, or vaping.
A word to the wise: Don’t vape off-campus either.
A study published last week in the journal Radiology notes that vaping causes temporary changes in blood flow. A earlier study, in May, suggests toxic side effects from flavored e-cigarettes that affected a cardiovascular cell. The research is in its early stages, but vaping clearly is not worth the risk.
“The use of e-cigarettes is increasing and the data demonstrating potential harm ... is also growing,” noted doctors from the University of Massachusetts Medical School in a published commentary.
“In addition to harm from the nicotine, the additives are a potential source of adverse vascular health and one that is being disproportionately placed on the young.”
Robo-response
A shout-out to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein for signing on to a pact among telecom companies and 51 attorneys general across the country to combat annoying robocalls. The 12 carriers involved have pledged to use call-blocking technology to detect scam artists who camouflage robocalls with numbers that may seem local (and familiar) to victims. Their intent, of course, is to trick cellphone owners into answering, thus providing the robogrifters access to personal information.
Ideally, the federal government should have acted by now on this problem, which has created a wireless gateway to fraud. In the span of only the month July, reports The Washington Post, illegal robocalls were made to Americans’ cellphones an estimated 4.7 billion times.