When Western High School’s Nehemiah MacDonald gave his valedictory address in June, he riveted the crowd with this question: Why were there so few black students in the Advanced Placement Capstone program in a school where students of color are the majority?
Nehemiah’s prescient inquiry captured the essence of why we’re focusing on equity in Guilford County Schools (GCS). Embedded in our commitment to transform learning and life outcomes for all students, we are purposefully and systematically disrupting the status quo.
While talent is universal, opportunity is not. Unfortunately, resources like experienced and highly effective teachers, advanced academics, magnet schools and specialized programs are not equally accessible to all students because of the ways in which we have configured schools and programs for decades, not only in GCS, but nationwide. Yet all students deserve high-quality educational programming that will lead to a middle-class future.
In alignment with the Board of Education’s 2022 Strategic Plan, “Ignite Learning,” we are developing more robust curricula, purchasing better and more culturally relevant instructional materials, and investing more in professional learning. We are changing how we recruit educators and extending the reach of our most effective teachers and principals, while strengthening our career and technical education programming and fostering a greater sense of belonging in our classrooms and schools.
These strategic investments benefit all students. Students who feel welcomed and engaged attend school more regularly, learn more deeply, get better grades, participate in more after-school activities, and connect with their peers in more productive and healthy ways. While not measured on standardized tests, these student success factors translate into healthier and happier lives.
Though transforming classrooms and schools is complex, difficult work, greater success is possible. We can raise the bar academically for more students while narrowing the gaps and reducing disparities by race, ethnicity, gender, income, English language status and disability. The challenge inherent in the strategic transformation currently underway in GCS is that it is much easier to see the splinter in our neighbor’s eye than the proverbial plank in our own.
This is where we could use your help. We should endeavor to hear our young people, like Nehemiah, when they question our thinking about race, class and other important issues. Change is difficult, and frequently uncomfortable. Somewhere along the line we’ve forgotten that our destinies are intertwined, and that a rising tide lifts all boats.
When children of any race or ethnicity, regardless of their socioeconomic status, consistently are under-represented in honors and gifted programs as black and brown students are today, we need to ask why, just as Nehemiah did. And, while it is true that poverty places significant obstacles in children’s lives that negatively impact learning, neither ZIP code nor race should determine a child’s destiny. These challenges aren’t unique to GCS, but we are addressing them head-on.
As an AP Capstone student, Nehemiah received a great public-school education and is now studying biomedical engineering at N.C. State. His success is our success, and we should all take pride in his accomplishments, as we should with each of our graduates, who earned a record $189.5 million in college scholarships and grants in 2019.
Like Nehemiah, I also challenge each of us to “take the time to understand” who our more than 73,000 students are and what they’re “truly capable of.” Our schools are filled with intelligent, thoughtful and caring students. When we see them as they really are, we cannot help but love, cherish and support them. They deserve the very best we can give them. Our future viability rests on our collective ability to do so.