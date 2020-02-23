As I approached the midcentury mark a few years back, I gracefully aged out of my then-primary leisure activity, Brazilian jiujitsu. By gracefully, I mean that my body was incapable of performing basic tasks, such as clapping or shaking my head yes or no.
I had taken up jiujitsu at age 40 in a classic midlife crisis-type move, and I hung with the youngsters for almost a decade. But here they were, joint-locking and choking me, an old fellow, without pity and with astonishing regularity. It was time to go.
I took up cycling in a random sort of way. I had bought a bike to ride with my daughter, who was then starting to train seriously for triathlons. I didn’t want her out on the road by herself, so I overcame my scruples and starting riding.
My scruples derived from the fact that, before I became a cyclist, I hated cyclists — an unsavory group, I believed, of spandex-clad clowns clogging the highways God intended for motor-driven vehicles. Making the switch from anti-cyclist to cyclist required certain mental adjustments.
The first, as you might imagine, was realizing that cyclists weren’t that bad, after all. It’s of course much easier to demonize a group of which you are not a part. This works both ways: just as (as a rule) everybody hates cyclists, so cyclists (as a rule) hate everybody else.
But both groups extrapolate models of the enemy tribe from tiny samples. For me, in my anti-cyclist phase, this involved, in one instance, a group ride that made me late for a golf outing and in another, a red-light-running cyclist whose life was spared only by my catlike reflexes and modern anti-lock brakes. In my cyclist phase, it’s the rare “right-hooker” — that’s when you pass a cyclist and then make a right turn into his or her path — or the less-rare “coal blaster” (hitting the accelerator on your diesel F-150 while passing cyclists, thus spewing a cloud of black smoke as a sign of your displeasure). Often coal-blasting is accompanied by horn- or middle finger-driven signs of displeasure.
In truth, 90%-plus of drivers and cyclists get along just fine. Most drivers give a wide berth, and many offer a friendly wave. Many cyclists, in turn, police rigorously the kinds of behavior that create driverly antipathy. Witnessing a fellow rider claiming right of way from a car that actually had it, a friend observed loudly, “That’s why they hate us.”
One reason that group identity is strong among cyclists relates to threat, which drivers certainly pose. I tried to wrangle a titanium bike for my birthday on the basis that titanium, being much stronger than carbon fiber, would help protect me in a wreck. My wife pointed out that my body wasn’t made out of titanium, so I got a drink carbonator instead (which wasn’t even on my list).
Threatened groups the world over are more likely to sustain strong collective identities, and when you take a bike on the road, you’re also taking your life in your hands. We’ve had two serious local accidents in the last few months, and fatalities are not rare.
On the plus side, angry drivers at least see you. Give me a rage-filled oaf any day over a kindly saint texting his granny while driving to see how her day went.
Another part of joining a group is accepting and internalizing group mores. At first, I swore I’d never wear those spandex outfits. Over time, I converted. Think of the aerodynamic waste of a T-shirt flapping in the breeze and how convenient the back pockets of a cycling jersey for storing inner tubes and bananas! Did this shift result from mere conformity or rational decision-making? It’s hard to tell. Certainly my erstwhile spandex hatred seems, retrospectively, irrational because, for one reason, I now wear it.
What we do, we justify, not the other way around.
Like all groups, cyclists have a code of etiquette, especially in group rides. Going too slow is bad because some groups feel obliged to wait for you (some don’t). But going too fast is also bad.
Many parts of the code are safety-related. You are expected to call out potholes and glass so that riders behind you can avoid them. As with many etiquette systems, it’s hard to know what you’re doing wrong at first, and the rules shift subtly from group to group. Over time, though, you get the hang of it, and it seems as if you belong there.
