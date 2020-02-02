A new decade is always a good time to look back and to look forward. For whatever reason — probably the numerical roundness — 10-year chunks of time seem nicely scaled to human comprehension. And when you’ve lived in seven of them, as I have, patterns seem to appear.
Normally, however, they appear in retrospect. In 2010, few of us realized — because few of us had them — the significance the smartphone would acquire in the coming years. That’s why I’m trying to get ahead of the game for the next decade.
My No. 1 prediction for the next decade is that we won’t make contact with alien beings. Yes, I know that Navy pilot saw such-and-such, and that Bernie Sanders promised to release all government info on aliens if he’s elected president. True, historians, once an empirical bunch, have devoted an entire channel to shows like “Ancient Aliens,” which purports to interrogate whether spacemen helped build Stonehenge or whatever. Yes, 1 in 5 Americans believes that aliens have already visited Earth.
But it’s all hogwash. Basically, aliens live too far away and we have no evidence that they’ve developed even basic technology, like the corkscrew or the Clapper. One in 5 Americans also believes that “The Masked Singer” is quality TV programming. In addition, America’s “corporate masters” won’t let Bernie Sanders get elected president.
Moving on, I predict that in 2030 we still won’t use very much solar energy. This one is a lock, since I’ve been hearing it at least since the 1970s. I won a $100 bet made in 2008 that we wouldn’t have solar on our house in 2018 because it wouldn’t make economic sense. The loser of that bet went double or nothing for 2028, and I’m definitely collecting at that point.
In fact, now that I think about it, there was a lot of bogus futurism in the 1970s. Surely, folks thought, we’d have run out of oil by this point, a belief also popular during the “peak oil” prediction boom of the 2000s. So I’m going to go the other way and say we’ll have plenty of oil in 2030. Further, I’m going to predict that oil will, having been refined into gasoline, still power most of our automobiles, which sadly — and again contrary to ’70s expectations — will remain gravity-bound.
I base this prediction — about gas cars, not nonflying cars — on another long-term pattern I’ve observed. For a least two decades, many of my friends have sung the praises of electric cars. Many of them have said that they’d definitely consider buying one next go-round (when “prices had dropped” and they had become “more practical”). And yet how many of my personal acquaintance own electric cars? Zero. This is surprising since many of my friends are academics in the tree-hugging demographic.
That demographic, however, will be responsible for the eradication of Styrofoam. It won’t be here in a decade, so put aside a takeout box or some Styrofoam peanuts to show your grandchildren, who will think they’re really cool.
Globally, I predict a quiet decade. In fact, I’m tempted to revisit Francis Fukuyama’s “end of history” thesis from the 1990s and say that a more integrated global economy will ease geopolitical tensions, reduce wars and increase affluence. But I also would have said the same in 2000.
To my credit, I was also saying that Y2K was the stupidest thing human beings had ever worried about. What was supposed to happen? Computers would think it was 1900 and they hadn’t been invented yet?
Computers, of course, didn’t think that. They never even paused, and they continue to shape our world in ways difficult to predict (see smartphones). No, artificial intelligence, or AI, won’t do what robots were supposed to but never did: put us all out of jobs. We’ll still have jobs in 2030.
But we’ll also live in a world shaped by technological forces that, on a social level, we have difficulty fathoming. One response has been, and will likely continue to be, reversion to forms of belonging — to nations, races, cultures, political identities — that somehow address the fear of floating in an anonymous digitized world. Neo-tribalisms have flourished in the computer age. Religion seems to have fared not so well.
Simultaneously, however, virtual realities of various sorts — social media, video games, drug-induced euphoria — are ever more available, powerful and seductive. Easy access to information seems to have cheapened facts. How these trends will develop in the next decade is hard to say.
