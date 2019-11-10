It is a truth universally acknowledged that things have never been worse.
In a dystopian novel set about a dozen years in the future, Walker Percy diagnoses the problem: “Our beloved old U.S.A. is in a bad way. Americans have turned against each other; race against race; right against left; believer against heathen . . . . The center did not hold.”
In Percy’s future America, Republicans have become Knotheads, falling “victim to unseasonable rages, delusions of conspiracies, high blood pressure, and large-bowel complaints.” Democrats have become the LEFTPAPASANE Party (“Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, The Pill, Atheism, Pot, Anti-Pollution, Sex, Abortion Now, Euthanasia”). They don’t get along.
Percy published that novel, “Love in the Ruins,” in 1971, adding that, in his imagined early 1980s, “the Gross National Product continues to rise.” Just so today, if at a rate slightly lower than President Trump’s trumpeted 3%.
Of course, a rising GNP doesn’t necessarily mean that things have never been worse. Almost everyone would agree that kids nowadays, their brains fully addled by excessive screen time, lack the moral fiber common to their parents and grandparents. Just last week I was complaining that an hour’s worth of rain and wind would never have dissuaded my generation from collecting their just due of Halloween candy. The one intrepid young man who made it to my house on Halloween got three full-sized candy bars to reward him for his non-snowflakeness.
Then again, every generation views those coming after as but pale imitations of themselves. A related belief — that today’s society is but a fragmented and alienated remnant of what used to be— is similarly ubiquitous.
In “The City and the Country,” published two years after Percy’s novel, the British cultural theorist Raymond Williams pointed out that poets and orators have, for two millennia, every few years mourned the very recent loss of an allegedly organic community. That trend has certainly continued since 1973, which is when folks of my generation fondly recall that no one locked their doors, neighbors knew each other, and children ran free in the streets.
None of that happens today because things have never been worse. Occasionally, a killjoy like Steven Pinker will publish a massive tome entitled “The Better Angels of Our Native” (2011), which documents the short- and long-term decline in human violence, or “Enlightenment Now” (2018), which links Enlightenment thought to empirical improvements in a broad range of social phenomena: health, wealth, safety, human rights, the environment and so forth. He’ll point out that 50% of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty in 1950 and around 10% will next year. Such observations will barely make a dent in what he calls “progressophobia”— the irrational fear that things are actually getting better.
Let’s stipulate, for argument’s sake, that Pinker is right, and things have never been better. Every once in a while, you’ll even hear people say things along these lines, pointing out, for example, that women and African Americans have more opportunity than they had in the 1950s (otherwise the go-to decade for American nostalgia). Someone might observe that anyone in the U.S. has access to better health care than John D. Rockefeller. What, then, accounts for the striking unpopularity of the idea of progress?
One answer is, I think, fairly straightforward: to believe that we live in the best of all actual worlds shades easily into the belief that we live in the best of all possible worlds. If things are going pretty well, why bother with improvements? If the world is going to hell in a handbasket, conversely, progress is more easily understood as a moral imperative.
Fair enough. But it’s also true that progressophobia is a powerful bias — or rather biases, since we’d scarcely agree on precisely how the world is going to hell in a handbasket. Like all biases, it occludes our ability to see the world as it is, and thus to consider rationally what improvements might be possible or desirable.
The fact is, the idea that things are getting worse is more attractive than its alternative. No prophet has ever made a living by proclaiming that the end is some ways off. But it’s worth considering whether a nation of sober-minded citizens might be preferable to a nation of prophets.
