In a recent New York Times column, David Brooks, in his usual split-the-difference mode, identifies the Harvard philosopher Josiah Royce (1855-1916) as the “philosopher we need today.” What Royce offers, according to Brooks, is a philosophy of “binding and connection”: an ethic of loyalty and commitment to a cause, which is not the sort of thing you’re going to find “if you are working in a bland office.”
It’s a nice idea, and Brooks is right to identify Royce as one of the earliest modern thinkers to grapple with the e pluribus unum problem. How do you reconcile loyalty to the local group, of which there are many, and loyalty to the one — to the nation or world that includes persons and groups different from you?
In “Race Questions, Provincialism, and Other American Problems” (1908), Royce offered “provincialism” as one of the antidotes to the world of the bland office. Provincialism, he explained, wasn’t just “the customs or social tendencies” of a region, but a “fondness for them (and) pride in them” — loyalty, in other words — that made people “indisposed to conform to the ways of those who come from without.”
This was a good thing because provincialism, in this sense, countered the “leveling tendencies” of the modern world and its mass media, standardized education and what Royce called “the great commercial or industrial combination.” You get the idea: Provincialism is something we care about because it protects us against the faceless void of bankers, bureaucrats, and global capitalists.
But there were also, for Royce, “false forms of provincialism,” such as those that threatened “our national unity” and that “our Civil War was fought to overcome.” Defending the “higher provincialism” (the good kind) meant that localized fondness must be carefully calibrated, lest “servants and lovers of your own community” cease to be patriots and “citizens of the world.”
The problem is that actual persons are often uncareful when it comes to calibrating their loyalties. The fantasy of soft tribalism — just so much loyalty to the group, with the rest doled out thoughtfully to “the world”—often fails the stern test of the real world. In practice, “us” often requires a “them,” such that the practice of what we might call “sensible Kumbaya” founders on the hard substrate of group identity.
Royce, in fact, illustrates the problem. The U.S. South, he notes, had taken provincialism much too far; a Civil War had been necessary to “overcome” the enthusiasm. In his own day, Royce conceded, the South’s “traditions” and “formal courtesies” offered a nice alternative to bland modernity, but weren’t their efforts to “keep the negro in his proper place” a little excessive?
Of course, many white Southerners of the day believed that “keeping the negro in his proper place” was precisely what loyalty to the group demanded. That was the “custom” being defended against outsiders to whom they were “indisposed to conform.” That was the cause they defended.
As Brooks notes, there are plenty of causes, so “You just have to become gripped by one, to give yourself away to it realizing that the cause is more important than your individual pleasure or pain.” As for bad causes? Well, don’t choose that kind. But maybe there are no bad causes, because (borrowing from Royce), “Though we have our different communities, underneath there is an absolute unity of life.”
This is singularly unhelpful. Without even trying, you can think of a dozen or so communal loyalties that don’t resolve themselves into “an absolute unity of life.” If you’re ever tempted to believe that “our diverse loyalties are actually parts of the same loyalty,” connect to the internet.
Your bland office, if it’s bland enough, practices the competing virtue of Royce’s Harvard colleague William James: tolerance. Tolerance is boring, but it’s also valuable, not least because it’s in short supply.