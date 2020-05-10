Regarding the column “Marcus Smith’s parents deserve to be compensated” (April 12) by retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts:
My question is: Why? What are they to be compensated for?
According to Adam S. Kutner and Associates, personal injury attorneys, there are several factors which may be considered in a wrongful death settlement, such as:
- The age of the deceased person.
• The deceased’s state of health.
• The deceased’s earning capacity.
• The deceased’s education and training.
• The deceased’s income at the time of death.
• The age and circumstances of the deceased’s dependents.
- Value of lost benefits (e.g., pension, health insurance).
- Medical bills and other expenses incurred for the deceased.
- Funeral expenses.
Mr. Pitts did not mention any of these.
The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner listed the causes of Smith’s death as “sudden cardiopulmonary arrest due to prone restraint; N-ethylpentalone (bath salts), cocaine, alcohol use, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” In other words, Marcus Smith’s death, however unfortunate, was ultimately caused by his lifestyle choices and behavior, not his immobilized restraint.
The police involvement was initiated because of his erratic behavior in traffic that posed a severe danger to himself and others. He was not apprehended or arrested by any means of force but was instead put into the back of a patrol car unrestrained while waiting for transport to a hospital at his request. Shortly thereafter, he became more agitated and attempted to forcefully get out of the car by pressing his feet against the window. Had he been successful in breaking the window, he would very likely have created the potential for severe, self-inflicted injury and was therefore released from the patrol car when he had become highly agitated for a second time. The evolution of this event is clearly visible through sustained police body camera footage of the entire incident.
Any person in his state of agitation at that time would present great risk of harm to himself and to others during ambulance transport without being restrained. Unfortunately, regardless of the reason or the cause, it was his behavior that led to the use of the RIPP Hobble restraining mechanism. In order to fulfill his request for hospitalization, it was a matter of safety and necessity to restrain him physically.
The questions I have for the parents of Marcus Smith, as well as all of the others who are so concerned about how he died is, “What did you do to try and help Marcus change both his lifestyle and behavior before his death?”
If you did nothing, why not? If you tried to help, then, why were you not successful?
The police and emergency medical personnel on the scene that night did the best they could to help Marcus under extremely difficult circumstances. Their intentions were simply to get Marcus to a hospital, as he had requested. The challenge was to do so as safely as possible. What transpired was not what anyone could have foreseen.
I do not agree with Pitts that the city of Greensboro owes Marcus Smith’s parents compensation. I accept that anger, frustration, sadness and despair are understandable emotions after the sudden and unexpected loss of a loved one. I also understand that these particular circumstances could present an opportunity for clouded judgment and observation on the part of the family.
In reality, however, neither the city nor the emergency personnel on duty that night could reasonably protect Marcus Smith from himself.
Compensation, as suggested by Mr. Pitts, would simply be a matter of emotional and financial extortion.
