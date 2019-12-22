The TV series “Madam Secretary” ended its six-year run this month with now Madam President promising to resurrect the Equal Rights Amendment. If this is a case of art imitating life, then it’s time to stock up on holy water, wooden stakes and asphidity bags. Maybe a few silver bullets and crucifixes. You’re going to need all the help you can get to ward off this Nosferatu that has been sucking life out of women for almost 100 years.
For those not familiar with the ERA, it was the holy grail of feminism until abortion knocked it into second place. It supposedly sought to guarantee “legal equal rights for all Americans regardless of sex.” (This was before all the current confusion over sex and gender.)
With the exception of 1946, when it was defeated in the Senate, the ERA usually died in committee. It finally passed the Senate in 1972 and was placed before state legislatures with a seven-year deadline for ratification. By 1979 only 31 of the 38 states required had ratified. Despite being granted an extension to 1982, it still failed. There were many reasons why, one of them being the efforts of Republican activist Phyllis Schlafly. I believe a lot of the opposition was along lines of class.
Decades ago, when Jane Fonda’s workout was a best-selling VHS tape, Gary Trudeau featured her in his Doonesbury comic strip talking with the office cleaning lady, Mrs. Hornby. Fonda noticed Hornby was looking a little “rundown”. She suggested the cleaning lady attend one of her workouts.
“Oh, I ain’t like you Beverly Hills ladies,” said Hornby. “I don’t have time for stuff like that.”
Fonda reeled off a litany of many things she does in one day and tells Hornby she still finds “an hour to work out.”
“I see, honey. But you’re as busy as you want to be. I’m as busy as I got to be.”
As a working-class woman, I — and many others of my ilk — was forced to work because of economic necessity, not just for “personal fulfillment.” As such, I saw the ERA as stripping away protective legislation for working-class women. I also saw it as undermining middle-aged housewives with no job skills who could not count on alimony or Social Security. I was convinced it could cause women to be drafted. It never occurred to me back then that one day women — while not being drafted — would indeed strive to be eligible for combat.
While feminists have not yet seen their amendment attached to the Constitution, they have seen changes brought about through incremental legislation that seem to have made women’s lives worse. In 2009 the National Bureau of Economic Research published a paper on “The Paradox of Declining Female Happiness.” It’s lengthy, but worth the read (www.nber.org/papers/w14969.pdf ). Ultimately, women have become less happy as they “have gained more freedom, more education, and more power.”
But what is this “power” women have been tricked into believing they want? The power to leap tall buildings in a single bound? To bend steel with their bare hands? That’s nice, but nowhere near the real power women have. What is it?
Look around. No matter where you are at this moment, look around. Whether at home, or a shopping mall or a grocery store, look around. Maybe you’re at work or at the gym or at your yoga class. Stop. Look around. What do you see? If you say “people,” you’re right.
Now, what people do you see? Male? Female? Young? Old? Black? White? A lot of seemingly different people. However, in addition to their humanity they all have one other thing in common: All of these people gained entrance into this world through a woman. It may take God, sperm and the egg to create you, but without us women you could all be cells living your empty lives out in a petri dish.
Ah, I hear all the Handmaids dressed in their Dutch Cleanser costumes howling. “Oh no, Mrs. Worster!! We don’t want to be birthin’ no babies!”
I hear ya, but aren’t you glad your mothers didn’t feel the same way?
