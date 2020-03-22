It’s been said that life is like a roll of toilet paper; the closer you get to the end, the faster it unravels. Whoever said that never imagined how toilet paper could disappear at the speed of light, wiped out, so to speak, by the mere mention of one (not so) little word: coronavirus.
Now I know a thing or two about panic, going through it several times a week over misplaced car keys and/or debit card. I’ve known historic panics, too, like the Great Oil Embargo of 1973 when we lined up for hours to get a gallon of gasoline, enough to power us to work and back provided we lived within 7 miles of our job. (For those of you younger than 30, we once drove big cars with fins and the fuel efficiency of an Abrams tank.)
Then there is always the Snowflake That Devoured Greensboro panic. You know, the one where our survival depends on the amount of white bread and cow’s milk we can hoard. I specify cow’s milk because now there are so many “milks” — soy milk, almond milk, cashew milk. Honestly, how do you milk a cashew? If you read the carton, you see the first ingredient is water, which means the only one getting milked is the consumer. But I digress.
Now, where was I? Oh yes, toilet paper.
When, oh when, did we start buying toilet paper in bulk? I grew up in the 1950s. For a household of five we had one roll of TP and one bathroom. Which reminds me of a cartoon I saw in The New Yorker decades ago. It showed a commode with a man’s head sticking out. The caption read, “Yes, now come in and get me out!” (You 2.5-bathroom kids can get your grandparents to explain it.)
OK. So, Mom may have bought an extra roll or two, but nothing in bulk. Today you can get toilet paper in bulk packages in any grocery store, but there are people who will pay money to belong to a store where they can get it in even bigger packages. And why? What’s the deal? How full of it are we?
I confess to buying TP in bulk which, at age 76, shows a bit of optimism. Like buying green bananas. Not only am I in that demographic that makes up the bulk of subscribers to the News & Record, I’m also in that demographic to whom the coronavirus could prove fatal.
Am I concerned? Does a bear … no wait … is the pope Catholic? Of course I’m concerned. But I’m not worried. I’m not in panic mode. I’m following all of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations. I wash my hands and avoid touching my face. I also avoid people, which works really well for me.
As a sickly child I was taught by doctors to live in fear of two things: microscopic bacteria and getting tired. Not necessarily in that order. But my mother taught me that “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7).
So, with a sound mind I follow the directives of the CDC, but I dropkick the fear. Taking the coronavirus seriously while keeping it in perspective. So far, more people have died from the flu this season, yet there is no panic over flu. And there are still people who have not gotten a flu shot.
I appreciate what President Donald Trump and his administration are doing to deal with the threat. I firmly believe all will be well.
So, take a deep breath — not too deep — and get on with your life. Hank Williams sang “You’ll Never Get Out of this World Alive,” but there’s no need to rush it.
Take sensible precautions. In the meantime, remember that the coronavirus affects the upper respiratory system; that means stuff above the waist. Never mind TP; you’d do better to hoard Kleenex.
